Meet Murphy: The English black lab training to comfort & support Webster students

WEBSTER — School Resource Officer Dan Mehlhouse’s new partner, Murphy, has been on the job less than a week and already he's proving to be a welcome presence.

Of course, it helps that Murphy is an English black labrador puppy who will eventually be ready to serve alongside Mehlhouse in Webster Public Schools as a therapy and comfort dog.

School Resource Officer Dan Mehlhouse and Murphy, a new therapy dog, will look to provide students comfort during the school day.

“The response has been overwhelming. He stops everyone in their tracks,” Mehlhouse, who has been with the Webster Police Department since 2018, said. “People kind of forget that they have a work day to complete because he is a little bit of a distraction. But a very, very good distraction.”

But at just a few months old, Murphy is still too young to begin working with students and staff immediately as a therapy dog. Instead, he’ll continue to get introduced to the community while undergoing training. This week he met students and staff at Webster Public Schools.

“He's got to do a couple of different courses … it's about 25 weeks of training in all but we'll do that in his first year,” Mehlhouse said. “As he gets more and more training, we're hoping that his role will change from just visiting and introductions to really helping … any individual that's going through any kind of crisis.”

The pair will start training in about a month with Animal-assisted Therapy services (AaTs) in Worcester.

Once he’s certified, Murphy will begin to fulfill his intended role: Traveling with Mehlhouse to schools in the district to help support students and staff who might need comfort or support, or as a little reward for good behavior, said Superintendent Monique Pierangeli.

School Resource Officer Dan Mehlhouse and Murphy, a new therapy dog, walk with Monique Pierangeli, superintendent of schools.

Pairing Mehlhouse up with Murphy was Pierangeli’s idea after having seen the impact of a therapy animal at Webster Middle School, where a counselor introduced one to students, as well as learning more information online and through other schools.

But she wanted a therapy animal that could serve all students in the district, not just students at the middle school.

“I think we have seen an increase across the board of mental health problems, not just with students, but with adults,” Pierangeli said. “I think this is a way to just bring everybody a little bit more joy and comfort — have that little extra smile on your face.”

So Pierangeli decided to approach Webster Police Chief Michael Shaw about the idea.

“When it was first brought to me, I didn’t know if it was a fit for us because we’re a very active department,” Shaw said. “We're understaffed, like a lot of other police departments nowadays and to designate someone partnered with a therapy dog/comfort dog, that's a big ask.”

But after conversations with both the superintendent and Mehlhouse, he realized it would “fulfill a very strong need in our town.”

And it didn’t take much convincing to bring Murphy into Mehlhouse’s life.

“I take pride in working with our community, so when I took the role as a school resource officer, it was kind of a way for me to take it up to another level and kind of start with our youth,” he said. “I was committed to the mission.”

He said he learned about comfort dogs at a school resource officer conference where he decided that if a similar program ever came to Webster, he wanted to be on board with it because he was confident it would be a “great success.”

But bringing Murphy into his life and work has had positive impacts in other ways, Mehlhouse said.

“Traditionally, when you have a regular patrol dog, it's difficult. People can't come up and pet it because he's in work mode,” Mehlhouse said. “But having a partner like Murphy is different. People can love him and he can love them back.”

And at the end of the day, Murphy gets to go home with Mehlhouse and be with his family and other pets in his home.

The community also quickly embraced the idea of a therapy dog, Shaw said, providing donations to help with purchasing Murphy from Boonefield Labradors in Rindge, New Hampshire, which specializes in breeding dogs for things like therapy services.

The donations have helped with other costs like purchasing a specialized cruiser equipped to travel with canines and other things like Murphy’s food and training courses.

He said the department was thankful for people’s generosity to help make this happen.

“Webster is a unique, very diverse town, but it’s a tough town. It’s a tough district,” Shaw said. “I think Murphy is going to be an asset for the community as well because we will also be able to utilize him in the community, not just schools.”

For Mehlhouse, one of the coolest aspects of introducing Murphy to students and staff is giving them the opportunity to also watch as he grows from a puppy into a “big boy.

“But right now, it's just an introduction and just letting everyone get to see him as a puppy, and start loving him,” Mehlhouse said. “And boy, he's very easy to fall in love with.”

