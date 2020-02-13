Meet the 'Napoleon Gun': The Artillery Piece That Saved the Union

Key Point: Like so many other military organizations in the 1850s, the U.S. Army copied liberally from the French Army, which was generally considered to be the epitome of efficiency, innovation, and success.

Among the historic inventory of the United States Army’s artillery weapons, few pieces have enjoyed a more predominant role or reputation than the Model 1857 12-pounder gun-howitzer, which became a mainstay of the Federal artillery during the Civil War. Its development grew directly out of the Mexican War a decade earlier. During the Mexican War, the Army field artillery consisted of 6-and 12-pounder guns, the 12-pounder mountain howitzer, the Model 1841 12-pounder field howitzer, the 24- and 32-pounder howitzers, and 8- and 10-inch mortars. However, by the early years of the next decade, the Ordnance Department had resolved to take advantage of significant advances in technology and tactics. Artillerists had long felt the need for a gun that was somewhat bigger than the 6-pounder, but not as heavy as the standard Model 1841 12-pounder.

Lessons in Artillery from Europe and the Crimean War

Secretary of War Jefferson Davis decided to increase American awareness of artillery developments in Europe, and he was primarily responsible in 1854 for sending a three-man commission to observe the Crimean War and European armies in general. Upon their return, Major Alfred Mordecai, an Ordnance officer, presented the commission’s views on artillery and recommended that the new French cannon be obtained for testing. It became known variously as the “Gun-Howitzer,” the “Light 12-pounder” and the “12-pounder.Gun, Model 1857,” but was more commonly called the “Napoleon.”

