Meet Your Neighbor: Doug Wilson helps others learn a lifelong trade in Mansfield

Area companies are hungry for applicants in skilled labor. The Madison Adult Career Center in Mansfield helps fill the need.

Meet your neighbor, Doug Wilson, the precision machining instructor at MACC.

“There’s a big demand for any of the trades right now,” Wilson said. “Even while they’re in the program they can get a job. A lot of companies see that they’re trying to better themselves and they’ll hire them.”

He says learning a trade can be invaluable.

“Companies are realizing they gotta train people; it’s just way easier to get in the door with actual training (done already),” said Wilson.

Instructor Doug Wilson inside one of the three labs in which he teaches at Madison Adult Career Center.

He explains the importance of being willing to learn, having the right attitude and "just showing up."

“We start at a very base level here, work everybody up. I’ve seen people from all walks of life," Wilson said. “We’ve got people that have just come out of a prison stint to guys that are retired and just want to learn something for a hobby.”

While the cost for training can be a deterrent, assistance is available and MACC staff can guide applicants through the process.

“There’s different grants that help cover the cost or they can work out a student loan to try to get people into the programs,” said Wilson.

Some people don’t get into trades while they're young. Wilson didn't

“I joined the Reserves out of high school, Army 31 Bravo Military Police,” he said. “Mobilized a couple of times.”

A native of Ashland County, he enrolled at MACC after his military service ended. “I started with precision machining, then I went to welding and IEM (industrial electrical maintenance),” Wilson noted.

The former student is approaching his third year teaching at MACC.

“I mainly teach precision machining. Industrial electrical maintenance has a section that’s oxy-acetylene cutting and welding, so I teach the IEM welding section,” Wilson said.

He says learning a trade will follow students for the rest of their lives, and the education will serve them beyond the classroom.

“Everything I’ve learned here, I’ve used,” Wilson said. “With Mansfield Plumbing, I worked in the model shop. Currently, I work at Gorman-Rupp in their machine shop.

“It’s not just coming to school and taking a class; there’s lifelong support,” he added.

Readers can suggest future "Meet Your Neighbor" profiles to Correspondent Joe Di Lullo at muckrack.com/dilulloj or jp.dilullo0926@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Madison Adult Career Center instructor urges learning a skilled trade