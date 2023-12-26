Meet Your Neighbor: Dr. Patty Fackler lets her faith guide her

The circle of life is experienced on a farm. A Richland County native and Clear Fork alum turned those lessons into a career.

Meet your neighbor, Dr. Patty Fackler, a licensed chiropractor for 28 years.

“When I was growing up, we lived on a farm,” said Dr. Patty, as she's known. “My job was to take care of the baby animals; sometimes with birth issues and things like that, they needed some extra help.”

She says her faith is the basis of everything, adding, “God made us an amazing creation."

“We keep learning more and more about how it (the body) works, or the dysfunction thereof, and He gave us amazing tools to fix it,” said Dr. Patty. “My goal is to just help people.”

Dr. Patty Fackler has been a licensed chiropractor for 28 years and owns Fackler Family Chiropractic in Shelby.

She says adjustments work well when proper nutrition is the foundation.

“I use nutrition as a basis of support because our bodies don't necessarily get the nutrients we need in the food we eat,” said Dr. Patty. “Sometimes we eat badly and don't take care of ourselves and that can cause deficiencies. It’s all about quality of nutrition, rather than amounts of nutrition.”

She says regular medical care certainly has its place.

“Medicine is good too, it's just we could do a lot more before we get there,” said Dr. Patty. “The difference in philosophy between medicine and chiropractic is we tend to look at the body as a whole rather than a specific piece.”

Home and family

Dr. Patty has lived in Richland County nearly all of her life, graduating from Clear Fork High School.

“I took some classes in Ashland when I was in high school," she noted. "Then I went and did most of my undergraduate at Bowling Green State University. I went to Logan College of Chiropractic in St. Louis to finish up.”

She believe education never stops.

“I tell people a story,” Dr. Patty said. “When I graduated chiropractic school, I was very confident; I knew a lot. But, I’ve been doing this for 28 years and I’ve learned all through that 28 years. I know more than I did then, but I feel like the more I know, the less I know. So, I need to keep learning.”

Dr. Patty has been married 31 years and has five children and four grandchildren, with two more due to arrive in March. She says because of her job and helping to care for her grandchildren, she has "kind of stepped back from the community a little bit."

Being involved in her children's lives has always been very important.

“When my kids were younger, I was a 4-H adviser in the county for 10-15 years at least," Dr. Patty said. "I’ve also been involved as my kids were in school; help out wherever I was needed. I’ve helped out with choir programs. I’ve been chaperone for all sorts of different trips."

She attends LifePoint Community Church in Plymouth, where she has been involved in children's and youth ministry.

“God is everything because of my salvation and He directs my paths," said Dr. Patty. "He loves me enough even when I fail. None of us are perfect, by any means. He forgives me and that's everything in this world. I'm just thankful for that.”

Fackler Family Chiropractic LLC is at 177 W. Main St. in Shelby and can be reached at 419-342-3473.

Correspondent Joe Di Lullo can be reached at muckrack.com/dilulloj or jp.dilullo0926@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Shelby chiropractor Dr. Patty Fackler is guided by her faith in God