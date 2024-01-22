Meet Your Neighbor: Fremont woman uses poetry to share her battle with eating disorder

This article deals with anorexia. If you are or someone you know is at risk for an eating disorder, call the National Alliance for Eating Disorders helpline at 866-662-1235 or visit www.nationaleatingdisorders.org.

FREMONT ― While COVID-19 suspended normal life for all, the isolation and uncertainty of the pandemic led to an intensely personal struggle for one teenager.

Brooklyn Foos, 18, seemed just like any other student at St. Joseph High School. But unknown to family and friends, she was facing a silent battle with anorexia.

Brooklyn Foos is the author of "Enough: A Poetic Journey to Body Neutrality."

Foos grasped for control in the only way she could — through restricting her food intake and losing weight. She also started working out more.

“With all the lack of control in the world, I think eating was one thing I could control,” Foos said. “It kind of spiraled downhill from there and for really my first and second year of high school especially, I kind of lost those years of my life.”

Anorexia nervosa is a psychiatric disease that causes people to go to extreme lengths to restrict their food intake, whether by eating less, exercising excessively, purging, taking laxatives, or self-induced vomiting. Despite being underweight, those struggling often fail and many do not recognize their condition.

Foos did not recognize her anorexia nervosa

This was the painful truth for Brooklyn Foos. Though severely underweight, she was initially unable to see her struggle. Anorexia took over her life and she did not even know it. It was hard for her to face that she did have the disease, but with the encouragement and support from loved ones, Foos is sharing her story in hopes of shedding light on the issue and helping others who face similar struggles.

ENOUGH A Poetic Journey to Body Neutrality, is the book created by Brooklyn Foos.

“Being in the hospital saved my life. I was in Columbus at Nationwide Children's Hospital and during that time I met new people and I discovered how important it is to be vulnerable and share your experiences with others, to connect with them,” Foos said. “I think it is what helped me to survive, and I kept this journal throughout all of the treatment of everything I did, everything I felt, and it was such a good outlet to write for me."

Meet another neighbor: Sayre takes over lead at Family and Children First Council

New book shares Foos' experience, poetry

"I've always loved writing. It's just been such a big part of my life, and I wanted to share my experience with the world because I want to make a difference in the lives of someone else. So, I ended up making a poetry collection," she said.

She has a self-published book of poetry called "Enough: A Poetic Journey to Body Neutrality". Through inspirational poetry, she offers fellow teens an insight into overcoming the disorder and achieving body acceptance. Foos hopes her words will resonate with readers and provide a lifeline to those who need it most.

Body positivity gets a new take in this captivating new book. Rather than praising bodies for their appearance, the lyrical verses offer a refreshing focus on appreciating what our bodies can do. With thoughtful statements on body neutrality, the book guides readers to see themselves in a new light, and instead of judging by the body's looks, learn to love it and to keep it healthy and strong.

“I learned this in treatment, and it helped me and I thought I could share it. I've discovered a lot of people have never even heard of it before,” Foos said. “So instead of saying, like, I love, or I'm beautiful, or I think I look beautiful, it's more so like I love my legs, because they let me walk, and I love my eyes, because they allow me to see the world around you. It's a mindset.”

Brooklyn Foos dedicated her book to her parents, her therapy team, friends and her boyfriend.

Foos dedicated the book to her parents, her therapy team, friends and her boyfriend. She also plans to attend college this coming fall and to write another book. Foos also is a self-taught artist and sells her art on her website Broolynfoos.com.

"Enough" can be purchased through Amazon.com.

.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Fremont OH woman publishes poetry to share eating disorder struggle