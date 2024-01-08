Meet Your Neighbor: Green Springs has new mayor

GREEN SPRINGS - For the first time in about a decade, Green Springs has a new mayor.

Derek Knieriemen was sworn in as the village’s new mayor by Seneca County Commissioner Bill Frankart during the Jan. 2 village council meeting. Knieriemen replaced former mayor, Adam Greenslade, who chose not to seek reelection after serving as mayor for about 10 years.

Derek Knieriemen, left, was sworn in as the Mayor of Green Springs by Seneca County Commissioner Bill Frankart in the Green Springs Village Council chambers on Jan. 2.

“I had the distinct privilege to swear in the new Mayor of Green Springs,” Frankart said. “Derek is very community-minded and will continue to lead Green Springs in a positive direction.”

New mayor has council experience

Knieriemen served on Green Springs Village Council prior to becoming mayor.

“He was a great councilperson,” Greenslade said. “He was engaged and wanted to learn. I can’t think of one issue with the village where he wasn’t engaged.”

Knieriemen faced an unusual experience on village council. About six months into his term, the council fired the village administrator, and the full-time employees quit. That left the village without maintenance support, but not without men willing to step in to care for their village.

The Knieriemens became the first family of Green Springs when Derek Knieriemen was sworn in as mayor on Jan. 2. Shown are, back, Megan Knieriemen and Derek Knieriemen. In front are, from left, Hanna, 4; Harper, 5; and Haddie, 8.

Knieriemen stepped up when village was short-handed

Knieriemen, Greenslade and council member Dan Shafer rolled up their sleeves and kept the village running.

“Dan, Adam and I took over the responsibilities of the crew. We did snow removal and brush pickup. If there was a water break, that had to be fixed. The town still went on,” Knieriemen said. “We made it, and I sort of ended up in the roll of village administrator. I got intimately involved with infrastructure problems and maintenance needs.”

Eventually, the village hired Ryan Stohl as the village administrator, and John Branski and Dakota Hemminger were hired for the village street department.

“They are amazing. They have done so much work,” Knieriemen said. “They’ve brought fresh eyes to the village and taken on a lot of projects — a lot of infrastructure upgrades — and addressed them personally instead of contracting them out. That saves the village a lot of money.”

After months of investing time and energy into the village’s infrastructure and then helping bring a new crew to the village, Knieriemen wanted to ensure the village kept gaining momentum. When Greenslade said he was stepping down, Knieriemen decided to step up.

New mayor wants more council transparency

“I want to see the maintenance plan we developed continue,” he said. “I want to rebuild what we had uncovered, with a big focus on maintenance.”

Moving forward, Knieriemen wants to bring greater transparency to village council.

“I want to get to the point where there’s more documentation and more accountability,” he said. “We have to work on our revenue stream and get a better handle on our budget.”

Greenslade stepped away from mayoral seat to concentrate on family

Greenslade, who has five children, stepped away from the mayor’s seat to focus on his children’s busy extracurricular schedules. He said his biggest accomplishment as mayor was addressing EMS issues in the village. On Jan. 1, Green Springs officially joined Seneca County EMS, which helps provide more consistent, collaborative emergency service care across the county. Greenslade said the change was needed.

Four-year-old Hanna Knieriemen could not quite stay awake while her dad, Derek Knieriemen, left, was sworn in as the new Mayor of Green Springs by Seneca County Commissioner Bill Frankart. Hanna is sleeping on her mother, Megan Knieriemen.

“It was a very, very bad situation. Green Springs had an 80-percent out-of-service time. There was an eight out of 10 chance no one was available here in the village to come get you. A squad had to come from somewhere else,” he said. “Our volunteers gave top-notch, first-class service. There just weren’t enough of them.”

Although the merger occurred on Greenslade’s first day as a private citizen, it marked years of effort and planning. It was, in a sense, his parting gift to the village.

Knieriemen is picking up where Greenslade left off. In addition to a new mayor and a fresh village administration team, the village also gained two new council members. Kathleen McGuire Morris and Bob Morris, who are unrelated, were also sworn in on Jan. 2.

“It’s a whole new era for the village. That gives us a lot of opportunity to make things better,” Knieriemen said. “Everyone has done such an amazing job in the last year. I’m excited to work with them to build on that. I’m just along for the ride.”

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Meet Your Neighbor: Knieriemen fills village mayor's seat