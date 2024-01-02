Meet your Neighbor: Sayre takes over lead at Family and Children First Council

OAK HARBOR - In an often overlooked office in Oak Harbor, the Ottawa County Family and Children First Council (FCFC) connects people, organizations and resources from across the county to fulfill a very important mission: enhance the well-being of the county’s children and families.

Now, those families have a new advocate leading the organization, Kami Sayre, who is FCFC’s new executive director.

Sayre may be the one to bring FCFC to the limelight. The organization is unfamiliar to many county residents, but Sayre is not. As the former Port Clinton Salvation Army Service Center Director, she is already well-known as a compassionate leader. Her work at the Salvation Army brought her face-to-face with needs in the county as she helped people pay their rent, find a warm coat, or obtain gas money to get to work.

Now, at FCFC, she will provide the foundational support to help organizations across the county meet community needs. FCFC is a partnership between local government, community members and families that focuses on impacting the lives of children and families. As FCFC executive director, Sayre will work to coordinate services and resources in the county.

Sayre has a big vision for the agency

At the Salvation Army, Sayre provided help one child at a time. At FCFC, she will focus on building a supportive, countywide underpinning where every child is safe and secure. It is a big vision, but she has a big heart and will work in a county with an already established foundation of collaboration.

“It’s macro-level community planning and problem solving,” she said. “I work with the system so that every family can be served better.”

Ohio Revised Code (ORC) mandates the establishment of an FCFC in every county. ORC requires that each FCFC include past FCFC clients, the director of the county mental health board, the health commissioner, and other agency heads.

“We also have associate members on council. These are people who are not mandated but are here because they have something to offer and should have a voice at the table,” Sayre said.

At the state level, the Ohio Family and Children First Cabinet Council is comprised of the following Ohio Departments: Aging; Developmental Disabilities; Education; Health; Job and Family Services; Medicaid; Mental Health and Addiction Services; Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities; Rehabilitation and Correction; Youth Services; and the Office of Budget and Management. Sayre will work with similar agencies on the county level to bring a holistic approach to helping children and families.

Sayre meeting with other area leaders

In her first few months, Sayre has been focusing on becoming familiar with the many FCFC rules outlined in ORC, and she has been meeting with the heads of organizations connected to FCFC.

Once she becomes familiar with her new job and the people tied to it, she will refocus on finding ways to better utilize and streamline the services offered by those organizations. She will knit together services, resources and people to make Ottawa County an even better place for area children to live and thrive.

“We look for trends relating to families involved in different services and collaborate with schools, government agencies, and others to move upstream and focus on prevention,” Sayre said. “The purpose of FCFC is to streamline and coordinate existing government services and create new ones to fill the gap.”

The legacy Sayre left at the Salvation Army demonstrates that she will also tuck into those gaps bits of care and compassion.

