Meet Your Neighbor: Young mother completes START substance abuse recovery program

FREMONT - Zoe Harmon struggled through the Ohio Sobriety Treatment and Reducing Trauma (START) program, but there was one thing that kept her determined to push through — her 2-year-old son, Silas.

Harmon is the first person in Sandusky County to complete the START program, and her success was recognized during a ceremony at the Sandusky County Children Services office on Dec. 15. Amongst the hugs, praise and congratulations was the most important reward of all.

Harmon regained full custody of her son.

Zoe Harmon celebrated her successful completion of the Ohio START program on Dec. 15.

Children Services led initiative to use START

Ohio START is a children services-led initiative that utilizes an intensive team approach to help parents regain custody of children they lost due to substance abuse issues.

“When they complete the program, they gain legal custody of their child, and we close the case,” said Meagan Myers, the investigation supervisor and START supervisor for Sandusky County Children Services.

From beginning to end, the START program requires a lot of intense work.

“It was a struggle. It was hard,” Harmon said. “I had to maintain 10 different meetings every week —– Beacon, Children’s Services, Great Lakes, NA and AA, all while working. The hardest part was working and not seeing my son.”

Zoe Harmon holds her two-year-old son, Silas Harmon, on Dec. 15, the first day of the rest of their life. On that day, Harmon regained permanent custody of Silas.

Harmon’s addiction journey began when she first started experimenting with drugs at a young age.

Harmon relapsed after son was born

“I went to prison, came home, got pregnant, and, three months after he was born, I relapsed,” she said. “I signed my son over to my dad, and then I fought to get him back.”

Harmon successfully battled her way to graduation day and full-time motherhood.

“It took a lot of patience. There were lots of mouth swabs and lots of drug tests, but my son kept me going,” she said. “I feel good. I achieved the last goal I set eight months ago when I got sober.”

The success of Ohio START is an all-encompassing approach to treatment that brings together a team of support. Harmon’s team included Myers, a caseworker and a family peer mentor, and the team worked in connection with a local behavioral health provider.

Zoe Harmon had a tremendous amount of support as she worked through the Ohio START program. Shown here are a few of her supporters. From left are Investigation Supervisor and START Supervisor for Sandusky County Children Services, Meagan Myers; Family Peer Mentor, Rachel Mitchell; Harmon; and Caseworker Alicia Mulligan.

START is 'a different approach to substance use cases'

Myers called START “a different approach to substance use cases.” The team meets with the client more often than a traditional children’s services case.

“It’s a more intense approach,” Myers said. “It’s unique because we employ a family peer mentor who has experience with child welfare.”

Myers said the START program is a huge collaborative effort.

“We work closely with the provider, and the provider gives updates weekly. That’s different than normal cases, where we get monthly updates,” Myers said. “The caseworker talks to the person nearly every day.”

Harmon had a lot of supporters

The most important person on the team was Harmon, who was empowered by her supporters to actively take her life back.

“Our slogan is, ‘Nothing about me without me,’” Myers said.

Several community leaders attended Harmon’s START celebration, including Beacon Behavioral Health Center Executive Director, Melissa Tester; Legends Recovery Center Executive Director, Nate Kehlmeier; and Sandusky County Commissioners Charles Schwochow, Russ Zimmerman and Scott Miller.

Tester said Harmon is “full of spit and fire.”

Zoe Harmon was once a client at Legends Recovery Center in Green Springs. Today, she is an employee who helps other people beginning their recovery journey. With her are, from left, Legends Recovery Center Executive Director, Nate Kehlmeier; Harmon; Director of Operations Cory Delgado; and Legends HR Director Kelly Edwards.

“I think you’re going to do extremely well,” Tester said.

Kehlmeier saw a glimmer of that fire even in the earliest days of Harmon’s recovery.

“When Zoe came to Legends, she was beat up, but she had a little spark in her,” Kehlmeier said.

Today, Harmon is employed at Legends and is helping others successfully maneuver through recovery.

“That’s the way it works. People get sober, and they help other people get sober,” Kehlmeier said.

Harmon’s Family Peer Mentor, Rachel Mitchell, saw that spark of life as well.

“I knew from day one, this is where you would be. You were so determined,” Mitchell told Harmon at the ceremony. “You are proof we do recovery.”

Contact correspondent Sheri Trusty at sheritrusty4@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Meet Your Neighbor: Zoe Harmon is first Sandusky County START graduate