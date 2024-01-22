Meet the newest candidate for Branch County sheriff

BRANCH COUNTY — A veteran local law enforcement officer announced she will run for county sheriff in the 2024 elections.

Sheriff candidate Robin Swartz

“I have experience that counts and proven leadership. If elected, my goal is to renew pride in the sheriff’s office and strengthen service to our community through training, accountability, consistency, and leadership," Robin Swartz said of her candidacy.

Swartz retired in 2016 after 29 years of service with the sheriff’s department and 18 years as a road patrol sergeant.

She was captain of the Underwater Dive Recovery Team and a certified methamphetamine responder.

After retirement, she worked for two years with the Michigan Department of Corrections. Coldwater Police hired Swartz in 2018.

Swartz became a school resource officer assigned to Coldwater Community Schools for the last three years.

Swartz, 60, moved to Branch County as a teenager with her family when her father, Dale Swartz retired from the United States Marine Corps. A Coldwater High School graduate, she stayed and raised her family here.

Swartz said her integrity, 37 years of experience, and commitment to serving the community are ideal foundations for moving into the sheriff’s position.

Mike Thyng, a retired Michigan State Police trooper and current deputy with the sheriff department, also announced for the race.

Sheriff John Pollack announced Thursday he will retire after three terms at the end of December.

