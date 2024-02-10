Meet the next generation of Brevard leadership in 4 under 40 winners

LEAD Brevard announced the winners of its 4 Under 40 Leadership Awards Friday night while also celebrating the 20th anniversary of the event which recognizes up-and-coming community leaders.

The four winners were:

Shanel Crusoe, software engineering manager, Northrop Grumman

Zachary Ernst, in-house counsel, Who We Play For, a non-profit dedicated to saving the lives of student athletes by encouraging them to undergo heart screenings

Akili Phillips, development director, Family Promise of Brevard, a nonprofit aimed at helping people out of poverty

Corey Runte, vice president, Certified General Contractors/ commissioner of Melbourne Beach

The winners, announced at an awards ceremony at the Astronaut Memorial Foundation's conference center at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, were chosen from among a group of Top 12 Finalists under the age of 40, selected for their positive contributions to the Space Coast. The theme of this year's event: 20 years of launching stars.

LEAD Brevard is a nonprofit that works to encourage community leadership and engagement.

The Top 12 Finalists also included: Anna Maria Curry of Brevard Public Schools; Alton Edmond of Edmond Law/Edmond Inspiration; Camille Hadley of Little Growers, Inc.; Tara Johnson of Brevard Zoo; Keyshawn Phelps of Northrop Grumman; Amaris Rosario of Early Learning Coalition of Brevard County; Courtney Sheridan of Health First and Renee Torpy of Serene Harbor.

"These women and men are thoughtful, passionate, kind, and caring leaders who are already inspiring others to work together to solve complex problems in our community," said Shayla Murray Smith, chair of LEAD Brevard's board of directors, in a prepared statement.

The finalists were asked to selected quotes meaningful to them, and they chose ones from the likes of Ralph Waldo Emerson to Oprah Winfrey among others. Their selected quotes spoke to leadership, the power of individual passion, humility and the importance of listening.

Also honored at Friday night's event was community volunteer Delores Spearman as the recipient of the 2024 Rodney S. Ketcham Leadership Icon Award. The Ketcham Award is sponsored by Canaveral Port Authority and LEAD Brevard.

Delores Spearman was honored as the recipient of the 2024 Rodney S. Ketcham Leadership Icon Award by LEAD Brevard.

Spearman's community service record spans from Circles of Care and Brevard County Library Foundation to Central Brevard County Children's Advocacy Center and the Children's Hunger Project. She was a 2011 FLORIDA TODAY Volunteer Recognition Award's Citizen of the Year winner.

