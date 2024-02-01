Meet the NOPD’s new one-eyed mini pony, “Patch”

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department now has a new one-eyed, miniature pony, named “Patch,” now part of their Mounted Unit.

Giddy up! Here comes “Patch” the pony!

“Patch is a new addition to the mounted unit, he’s a little mini horse,” Capt. Lejon Roberts with NOPD’s Mounted Unit said.

With his saddle ready, now reporting for duty with the NOPD’s Mounted Unit is 15-year old, 3-foot tall, Patch, who gets his name because he only has one eye.

“Patch was born with a birth defect, so at birth, they removed the eye,” Jessica Dietz, President of Cops 8 said.

He’s here to stirrup some emotional support for the other horses and officers as their mascot.

“To be a nice, calming presence in the barn and for the officers, and ties the community and mounted division unit,” Dietz said.

The Mounted Unit hasn’t had a miniature pony on the force since before Hurricane Katrina, and he comes to New Orleans from a breeder on the North Shore with the generous help of the non-profit, Cops 8, which helps support officers in the 8th District.

Fellow officers feel Patch’s horsepower!

“Everyone asks for Patch. He’s become an overnight celebrity. He has his own Facebook and Instagram page,” Capt. Roberts said.

Like a horseshoe, the NOPD feels lucky to now have Patch on their squad.

“Everyone loves Patch,” Captain Roberts said.

Follow “Patch” on Instagram at @nopdpatch

The NOPD is hosting their annual, “Horses, Hops, and Cops” tonight from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at their horse stables in City Park to raise funds for the Mounted Unit.

