Meet NW Arkansas' crochet-wearing, dancing TikTok family

Screenshots from Emily Beaver's TikTok, which features her and her parents dancing in her crochet tops.

For those out of the TikTok loop, we must alert you to Fayetteville's very own TikTok sensation: Emily Beaver, 27, and her parents, Jeff and Amy Beaver.

For starters, check out this TikTok with over 19 million views of the family twerking — wearing Emily's crocheted tops.

State of play: Emily started crocheting six years ago, but she tells Axios she never imagined her business would boom after her parents persuaded her to get on TikTok.

She started posting videos early this year of her parents dancing wearing her crochet tops.

Now she has 459,000 followers, and nearly everything in Emily's online shop, LoveBeav Crochet, is sold out.

The Beavers say they've been making videos of themselves dancing for fun for years, but now they’re all over the internet.

Flashback: The Beavers have always been a hoot. See proof in this 2004 episode of "Wife Swap" where Amy, a free-spirited animal rights activist, switches places with a South Carolina mom, who says her kids know her word is "the gospel" and whose family is a big fan of hunting.

Spoiler alert: Young Emily refers to her temporary "mom" as "that devil woman." It's gold.

The episode was recently added on Hulu, prompting some to discover it for the first time. See the Beaver family answer questions about the episode in this September 2021 video.

The Beaver family at the First Thursday Fayetteville festival in October. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

Our thought bubble: Our editor Emma Way admits she spends too much time on TikTok, and the Beaver family is a regular on her FYP. She writes:

Emily’s channel is art — and not just because of the crocheted goods. The Beavers are wholesome and hilarious as they lean into trends like #couchguy TikTok and Tiger King. (Amy looks startlingly like Carole Baskin.)

Shop for yourself: Emily sells her tops for about $40 to $65, plus other accessories like crocheted hats and earrings (even ones that look like ghosts).

She usually restocks near the end of each month.

Editor's note: Alex and Emily went to Arkansas Governor's School together 10 years ago. Arkansas is a small town.

