Meet the Ohio family that invented Purell, the world's best-selling hand sanitizer flying off shelves amid the coronavirus pandemic

As fear of the coronavirus spreads, so many people have been buying Purell that Gojo Industries (the company that makes it) is boosting production of the hand sanitizer, a representative for the company confirmed to Business Insider.

The product is selling out on Amazon, with some vendors boosting prices to as much as $100 per bottle, as Business Insider's Bethany Biron recently reported.

"We have experienced several demand surges in the past during other outbreaks — and this is on the higher end of the spectrum but not unprecedented," Gojo Industries spokesperson Samantha Williams said in a statement shared with Business Insider. "We have added shifts and have team members working overtime – in accordance with our plans for situations like this."

WHO officially declared the coronavirus a pandemic on Wednesday.

Gojo Industries, the company that makes Purell, is a family-owned business that started in Ohio in 1946 and invented Purell hand sanitizer in 1988. A Gojo spokesperson told Business Insider the company does not comment on its financial information because it's privately held, but corporate intelligence website Owler estimates the company's annual revenue at $560 million.

Here's a look at the 74-year-old company and the family behind it.

Gojo Industries, the parent company of Purell, is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

A Gojo spokesperson told Business Insider the company does not comment on its financial information because it's privately held, but corporate intelligence website Owler estimates the company's annual revenue at $560 million.

Gojo Industries employs 2,500 employees around the world.

Purell hand sanitizer is manufactured in Wooster and Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and in France, according to the company.

Gojo Industries was founded by Jerry and Goldie Lippman in 1946.