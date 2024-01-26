Meet one-on-one with your county officials Jan. 26th in Palisade

PALISADE, Colo. (KREX) — “We’re really excited to host Mesa County Round Robin in Palisade, Colorado,” says Mesa County commissioner Bobbie Daniel.

She tells Western Slope Now tomorrow; locals will have a chance to meet and chat with county representatives.

This event will happen from 8:30 to 9:30 am in palisade.

The twist is…the meeting will take place like speed – dating. A county official and department head will be at each table and then, after about 10 minutes of answering questions, the elected official moves to a different table.

If you would like to go to this event, you can register online at mesacounty.us – while Bobbie tells me no one will be turned away, they are asking for registrations.

