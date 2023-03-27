Meet Patch, the dog who walked himself home after his owner suffered a fatal accident

Patch

Tender brown eyes with a patch of brown on his left eye, the name is fitting for Patch, a mixed breed dog at Metro Animal Care and Control.

Patch needs a new home.

On Wednesday, March 22, Patch was walking with his owner on Rio Vista Drive in Madison when she was fatally injured in a hit and run collision, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

She was 50-years-old and visually impaired.

Following the accident, MNPD officers found Patch at the front door of the nearby apartment complex where he and his owner lived. HE APPARELY WALKED HOME FOLLOWING THE ACCIDENT...

Matt Peters, a spokesperson of the Metro Public Health Department, said Patch is doing well, considering the circumstances.

"Right now what we're focused on is caring for him and offering support ... We're giving him lots of love and care," Peters said.

The health department is trying to locate Patch's next of kin.

However, if no family is located within a week or if they are unable to take him in, Patch will be assessed to determine whether he can be placed for adoption or matched with a rescue group.

Peters said various rescue groups are interested in accepting Patch.

Although Patch has not been introduced to the rest of the dogs at Metro Animal Care and Control, he has developed relationships with the staff.

"It's obvious this was a traumatic experience for him," Peters said, "so we're trying to give him as much time and space to decompress as we can."

Diana Leyva covers breaking/trending news for The Tennessean. Connect with her by email at Dleyva@gannett.com or follow her on twitter at @_leyvadiana.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Why this brave dog is awaiting adoption in Nashville