Meet your perfect match this Valentine's Day — and we're not talking romance

Are you looking for your perfect match this Valentine’s Day? With this short questionnaire, only ten questions in length, you might be in luck.

We’re not talking about romance. We’re talking about finding your “fur-ever” companion.

This animal shelter in Indiana is playing matchmaker, and with just a few clicks of a button, you could meet your ideal pup, and have a best friend who perfectly fits into your lifestyle. So, is love blind? It’s up to you to find out.

Got an ex who did you wrong? Kitties at this Indiana animal shelter can help you move on

Indianapolis Animal Care Services is currently offering a short questionnaire, just in time for Valentine’s Day, to match potential adopters with dogs available for adoption at the shelter.

How to get matched with a dog at Indianapolis Animal Care Services

“Simply fill out this special questionnaire and our experts will match you up with your most eligible doggy suitor. A matchmaker will reach out to you within 48 hours to set up a time for your big reveal,” the form reads.

Survey questions include the desired gender, age, weight and energy level of your ideal dog. Furthermore, it asks about the preference of the dog’s experience with other animals and children, as well as if the potential adopter’s home is fenced and a rental or owned.

The survey concludes with contact information for the potential adopter.

Indiana General Assembly: Controversial 'puppy mill' bill passes Indiana House

Animals available for adoption can be found by going to the Petfinder or Adopt-A-Pet page. Currently on Petfinder, the shelter has 140 dogs up for adoption.

To fill out a survey to find your future dog, click here. For those interested in adopting who have a particular dog in mind, or a cat, and for those who’d like to skip the matchmaking process, fill out the regular adoption application here.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Looking for your Valentine's Day match? This Indy shelter can help.