Meet Peter Cahill, the judge overseeing the Derek Chauvin trial

Torey Van Oot
·2 min read

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill is weighing another consequential decision in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin.

What's happening: The judge is expected to address as soon as today whether he'll postpone Chauvin's trial over concerns about publicity surrounding the city's $27 million settlement with George Floyd's family.

  • Jurors selected before the Friday announcement will also be brought back via Zoom for more questioning.

The big picture: The start of jury selection for the televised trial has put Cahill in the public spotlight.

  • His decisions on everything from charges to permissible evidence could shape the outcome— and open the door to eventual appeals from either side.

So who is the judge at the center of one of the year's most closely-watched trials?

  • The University of Minnesota grad worked as a public defender, a private attorney and in Hennepin County Attorney's office, where he served as deputy attorney under now-U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

  • Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty appointed Cahill to the bench in 2007, praising his "tremendous combination of trial experience and leadership." He's been re-elected by voters three times since.

  • Cahill has presided over high-profile cases in the past, including the 2015 dismissal of charges against organizers of a Black Lives Matter demonstration at the Mall of America.

What they're saying: Cahill is widely praised as a balanced and decisive judge.

  • Longtime Judge Kevin Burke told WCCO Radio Cahill has a "spine of steel" and that his resume and temperament make him "the ideal choice for handling this case."

  • Nekima Levy Armstrong, an activist and lawyer charged in the MOA protest, called his conduct cordial, respectful and fair in an interview with NPR.

