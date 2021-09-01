Meet Piper Rockelle, the 14-year-old YouTuber who posted a bikini photo that Pink called out

Piper Rockelle at a Toys for Tots event in November 2020. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Piper Rockelle is a 14-year-old YouTuber with over 8 million subscribers.

She started posting on YouTube in 2016 and also has major followings on Instagram and TikTok.

Pink alleged that Rockelle was "exploited" following photos of her in a bikini on her Instagram.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Piper Rockelle is a YouTuber with over 8 million subscribers.

Piper Rockelle is a 14-year-old social media star, musician, and content creator with over 8 million subscribers on YouTube. Recently, the singer Pink tweeted about photos posted on Rockelle's official Instagram account that showed the teenager in a bikini, alleging that she was being "exploited" by her parents.

Rockelle's life has been documented online since 2011, when photos of her when she was around 4 years old were posted on Instagram. Now, she's the center of a full-fledged YouTube channel in which she appears alongside family and friends, posting pranks, challenges, and vlogs to millions.

From early YouTube videos showing how to make slime to starring roles in web series, here's how Rockelle became one of the most famous teenagers online.

Piper Rockelle began making content on YouTube in 2016.

Piper Rockelle at a Rock Your Hair event in June 2017. Amy Graves/WireImage

The first publicly available video on Rockelle's YouTube channel was posted on November 29, 2016, and shows her — then approximately 10 years old — making fluffy slime from scratch. The video has amassed over 4.6 million views.

Her subsequent early videos are focused on dance, crafts, and toys. Around the same time in 2016 and 2017, it appears that Rockelle posted on Musical.ly, the music-focused video app that eventually merged with and became TikTok in 2018. Rockelle's current TikTok account appears to have been created in April 2020.

Posts on Rockelle's official Instagram account, which has 4.8 million followers, date back to her early childhood beginning in 2011. The account's description says that it is managed by family.

Story continues

Rockelle has starred in web series and her own reality TV show.

Piper Rockelle at the 2018 "Piperazzi" premiere. Tasia Wells/Getty Images

The Brat TV web series "Mani" follows a male nanny named Mani (Lawrence Wayne Curry) tasked with taking care of a young girl named Sky, played by Rockelle. She appeared in seasons 1-3 of the show, released in 2017 and 2018, before eventually departing.

In 2018, Rockelle also got her own unscripted reality series "Piperazzi." According to a cast interview with the online celebrity index website Famous Birthdays, the story follows Rockelle's journey out to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams in entertainment. The series appears to be no longer available to view on YouTube.

Rockelle has also released several pop singles.

Piper Rockelle at an event celebrating her reaching 1 million subscribers and the release of Gavin Magnus' single "Crushin" in 2019. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

In addition to appearing in web series, Rockelle has also released several singles, beginning with "Treat Myself," which came out in November 2019.

Since then, she's released other tracks including "Sidewalk," "Bby i….," and "Yesterday."

Rockelle's YouTube content is now primarily based on social media challenges.

Piper Rockelle taking a selfie at a Toys for Tots event in November 2020 in Los Angeles. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Rockelle's YouTube channel has 8.29 million subscribers. Many of her videos over the past several years have been vlogs and social media challenges, particularly ones she does with her friends (referred to as "The Squad") and boyfriend Lev Cameron.

"Shalom guys, I hope your day's been good but better watching this video," Rockelle says at the top of many of her videos before launching into the main event.

Her channel, per its about page, shows Rockelle and her family and friends doing "crazy challenges, boyfriend challenges, crush challenges, 24 hour challenges, last to challenges" and others, in addition to DIY, make-up, and tutorial content.

Rockelle denied that she had been "exploited" by her parents after Pink tweeted about photos of Rockelle in a bikini.

Pink tweeted about photos posted on Rockelle's official account that showed her in a b iki. (L) Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images, (R) Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

On Sunday, the singer Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, tweeted about photos of Rockelle in a bikini that were posted onto her official Instagram account.

"How many kids like Piper Rockelle are being exploited by their parents?" the singer tweeted. "And at what point do the rest of us say … 'this isn't okay for a 13 yr old to be posing in a bikini whilst her MOTHER takes the photo?!?!'"

In an interview with TODAY Parents, Rockelle said that "pictures of teenagers in bikinis having fun are not sexual," but only are "if you view us that way."

She and her mother also pushed back against the tweet in a statement to Insider. Rockelle's mother Tiffany told Insider in an emailed statement that she wanted to support her daughter's passions and "protect" her.

Rockelle also told TODAY Parents that she didn't believe Pink had watched her YouTube videos, because "if she did, she'd see it's just my friends and me having fun and acting like ourselves."

Courtney Stodden appeared to support Pink's criticisms.

Courtney Stodden said in an Instagram post that "it's hard for children to separate attention they receive online from predatory behavior from adults." Amanda Edwards/Getty Images; Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Courtney Stodden, a former model who said that they were groomed as a child, also weighed in on Pink's tweet concerning Rockelle.

"It's hard for children to separate attention they receive online from predatory behavior from adults," Stodden wrote in the caption of an Instagram post on Tuesday. "It's our responsibility as a society to step up and protect our kids as much as we can from falling victim to this cycle of digital grooming. As adults, we can see what they can't."

Stodden married actor Doug Hutchinson when they were 16 years old. Hutchinson was 51 at the time. In March 2020, Stodden announced that they had divorced.

In an interview with The Daily Beast earlier this year, they referred to Hutchinson as a "groomer" and "predator." In the interview, they said that it took a "really, really long time to understand what happened to [them]" and that they were "still going through the repercussions of being groomed."

Read more stories from Insider's Digital Culture desk.

Read the original article on Insider