Meet Ralphie: The 'fire-breathing demon' jerk dog up for adoption in New York

Do not challenge him.

Assume nothing is yours.

Most importantly: Protect your ankles.

In a brutally honest Facebook bulletin, the New York-based Niagara County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals recently posted about Ralphie, who at first glance, they say is an adorable, highly sought after, young pooch.

"People should be banging down our doors for him. We promise you, that won't be the case," the non-profit shelter wrote in the Jan. 17 post, "Sometimes we can sugarcoat the less than desirable traits.

"This one stumps us though. We don't actually have too many nice things to say so we're just going to come out with it: Ralphie is a terror in a somewhat small package. We're sure you're thinking: my ankles will be just fine. We'd caution – proceed at your own risk."

In a brutally honest Jan. 17, 2023 Facebook bulletin, the New York-based nonprofit Niagara County SPCA posted about Ralphie, a 26-pound dog up for adoption - to the right home.

Regardless, the 26-pound French Bulldog who just turned 1 still needs a forever home.

"I loved him as soon as he came in," Liz Marshall, a marketing coordinator with the non-profit told USA TODAY Monday. "But he can be a little Jekyll and Hyde. You never really know what you're going to get."

She said the shelter's "best guess" is the pup learned his riotous ways using his cute looks to get whatever he wanted from his first owner.

His first owners, she said, took him to board and train, but their relationship was built on the premise that Ralphie was the boss so things ended abruptly.

The dog was soon rehomed, but two weeks into his new home, the SPCA reported, Ralphie was surrendered because the owner said he "annoys our older dog."

What they actually meant, the shelter wrote in its post, is Ralphie is "a fire-breathing demon."

"Lots of people withheld Ralphie's less than desirable traits. Everything belongs to him. If you dare test his ability to possess THE things, wrath will ensue. If you show a moment of weakness, prepare to be exploited. Sounds fun, huh?

The ideal home

So what is the ideal home for Ralphie?

An adult home free of other animals, with an owner who will lead him calmly and sternly, "putting up with zero crap."

"If you know what your doing, that's where the proper house will come into play," Marshall said. " Like, 'Knock your crap out – you're not the boss around here.'"

There's a silver lining too: Ralphie's previous trainer will provide new adopters with the training tools they believe he needs to be successful in a home.

"We're vetting a lot of his meet and greets so he goes to the right home ... where he stays forever," Marshall said.

Translation: Serious inquiries only.

"No, we will not make exceptions. No takesy backsies (kidding, obviously)."

As of Monday, Marshall said Ralphie was still available for adoption.

Interested in the challenge? Call 716-731-4368 ext 301.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ralphie the demon jerk dog is up for adoption at NY animal shelter