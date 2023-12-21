Meet the region’s best girls’ golfers: The 2023 All-Observer team

Myers Park junior Elizabeth Rudisill is the Charlotte Observer girls’ golfer of the year for the third straight season after finishing as 4A state runner-up.

Rudisill lost the state title on the first hole of a playoff at Pinehurst.

Rudisill has won nearly every event in which she has played in her high school career, including 4A state individual championships as a freshman and sophomore.

This year, she won the Carmel Invitational, shooting a 67 that included seven birdies. She shot a 63 with seven birdies and two eagles to win the SoMECK 4A conference title, and she won the NCHSAA 4A Western Regional championship by firing a 66 that included four birdies and an eagle.

Rudisill also played for the U.S. Junior Girls’ Ryder Cup team in Spain in September.

▪ Pine Lake Prep’s Todd Grear is the coach of the year after leading the Pride to the first ever state golf title in school history.

Pine Lake Prep won the 1A/2A state championship by 16 shots over the field at Stonebridge Golf Club in Monroe. The Pride were led by freshman Paisley Freda’s state runner-up finish.

First Team

Alicia Fang, Marvin Ridge: The Mavericks’ sophomore shot 76-76 to tie for 10th at the 4A state championship. She also tied for fourth at the 4A West Regional and was the Southern Carolinas’ Conference player of the year.

Paisley Freda, Pine Lake Prep: The Pride freshman was 1A/2A state runner-up and 1A/2A West Regional champion.

Malerie Lague, Christ the King: The Crusaders’ junior won the 1A/2A state title by nine shots and was 1A/2A West Regional runner-up.

Xinyan Li, Marvin Ridge: The Mavericks’ sophomore shot 71-73 to finish fourth at the 4A state championship. She also shot 77 to tie for eighth at the 4A West Regional.

Brooke Melhouse, Catawba Ridge: The seventh-grader shot a 78-81 to finish fifth at the S.C. 4A state championship, while also leading the Catawba Ridge girls’ golf team to a runner-up finish.

Madison Park, Myers Park: The Mustangs’ sophomore shot 77-75 to tie for 10th at the 4A state championship. She also tied for fourth at the 4A West Regional.

Elizabeth Rudisill, Myers Park: The 4A state runner-up won the SoMeck 4A conference, 4A West Regional and Carmel Invitational titles.

Chloe Schofield, Charlotte Christian: The Knights’ sophomore finished fifth at the NCISAA Division I state championship and was CISAA conference champion.

Gracie Song, Cuthbertson: The Cavaliers’ sophomore was 4A West Regional runner-up and tied for sixth at the 4A state championship.

Second Team

Kami Caraccia, Lake Norman, Fr.

Caitlyn Frisch, Lake Norman Charter, Fr.

Melony Hoffman, West Lincoln, So.

Reagan Lynch, Catawba Ridge, Jr.

Ana Passos Da Cuhna, Hough, Sr.

Madison Pruden, Belmont South Point, So.

Emily Rosenschein, Bradford Prep, Sr.

Kesley Sciacca, Charlotte Latin, So.