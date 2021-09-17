Meet Renaldo Webb, Founder of PetPlate, the Fresh Dog Food Delivery Company

Renaldo Webb changed the culture of the pet food industry when he launched PetPlate, a subscription-based fresh dog food company that delivers human-grade meals directly to dog owners’ doors.

Webb founded the company in 2016, launched nationally the following year, and has seen major success since.

It all started when he began making meals for his pups in his home kitchen.

Webb was a consultant prior to starting PetPlate. He had a few pet food manufacturers as clients at the time, giving him an inside look into the doggy food world.

“Given I was an operations consultant, I spent most of my time on the factory floor, and I saw all of the ingredients used for making pet food,” he tells BLACK ENTERPRISE. “Seeing these ingredients and processes used to make commercial dog food first hand, made it an easy decision for me to start cooking for my dogs.”

Once Webb began cooking for his dogs, he quickly noticed a shift in their health.

“My first dog had a very sensitive stomach, and was a picky eater as he would get sick from traditional dog food. However the first meals I made for him were a hit, and dramatically improved his digestive issues. I also found a sense of pride, knowing that I was doing everything in my power to help improve his health and wellbeing. Seeing the benefits of fresh human-grade dog food in my own life then gave me the confidence to launch PetPlate,” he says.

Webb rolled up his sleeves and got to work. He founded PetPlate and landed a spot on Shark Tank the same year. Though he didn’t receive any deals on the show, he was invited to return to share business updates.

PetPlate has become widely respected as the pioneer in fresh-cooked pet food and recently began selling products in 100 Pet Supplies Plus stores across the nation.

“Accessibility is one of our company’s missions, and allowing pet parents to buy PetPlate in their neighborhood pet food stores is an important way to increase brand awareness and give our customers more purchasing options,” Webb says about the recent expansion.

In July, the company partnered with Paramount Pictures to celebrate the launch of PAW Patrol: The Movie. The partnership included PetPlate’s food delivered to dog families in boxes themed after the movie and a sweepstakes for pet parents to win a private hometown screening and concession for the film.

With all of the company’s expansion and success, Webb says he’s “humbled and blessed” to have the opportunity to launch and grow PetPlate while making great friends and colleagues along the way.

“I believed deeply from my own experiences there was demand for PetPlate, and it has been rewarding to see the impact we’ve had on the lives of tens of thousands of pet parents across the U.S. There is still more work to be done, but I feel fortunate for what we’ve accomplished to date.”