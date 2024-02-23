Meet the new residents of Arrow Island: Pair of bald eagles already popular online

New residents have, at least, apparently taken up "housekeeping" on an island in the Delaware River, but the landowners don't want anyone visiting them.

The "residents" are a pair of bald eagles, a highly protected species under both U.S. and New Jersey laws, and especially protected because their home - Arrow Island - is within the boundaries of the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.

It is not known how long the pair has been at the island, but they were photographed at the nest within the past week and the picture posted online. And, the internet being the internet, this pair is drawing lots of attention.

As of Wednesday evening, that photo had received 14,000 views.

The photo shows one eagle sitting at the edge of what appears to be a nest. Eagle nests are among the largest bird nests built in trees.

The site on the island is apparently new. The National Park Service, which owns the island, does not publicly acknowledge the existence of bald eagle nests since they are a protected species.

New Jersey's Division of Fish and Wildlife does have its own bald eagle program and used volunteers to monitor nests for activity, including how many fledglings are reared in the known nests and how many take their first flight.

Nest building and renovations by a returning pair, may begin as early as late fall in areas where eagles remain through the winter.

While officials at the Delaware Water Gap don't talk about specific nest sights, they do note there are several pairs within the 70,000-acre park which straddles the river. The park is also a gathering place, while the river is ice-free, for migrating bald eagles whose home territory is further north.

When it comes to nest building, bald eagles will continue to renovate and add on to their nest from year to year. Some nests have been documented to be more than eight feet tall and across and weigh a couple of tons.

Because of that size, bald eagle nests have been known to break the trees in which they were built and parts break away, causing hatchlings to fall out.

In New Jersey's annual report, one such partial collapse led to two of the chicks falling to the ground. They were recovered by volunteers and DFW employees repaired the nest, finding a third chick inside.

The two other chicks were returned and, according to the report, all three fledged made their first flight last spring.

The nesting activity at Arrow Island is a sign that the female could be ready to lay her eggs.

Eagle and their nests were protected under the Endangered Species Act and have made a remarkable comeback in populations. But while they are no longer listed as an endangered species, the eagles and their nests remain under protected status.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service notes the nests are protected even when the nesting season is over and the birds no longer use the nest.

That protection means eagle nests can never be removed or destroyed, no mater the time of year, without first obtaining a federal permit.

Park officials said that the first successful nest was recorded in 2002 and fledged two young.

Bald eagles can become accustomed to human activity. For many years there has been a bald eagle nest in a tree overlooking a tee on Shawnee golf course. That part of the course is on an island upstream of the Delaware Water Gap.

However, the protection status means that people are prohibited from harassing the birds. However, at this point, the river is not closed to the public, but could be shut down if human activity becomes too intense.

Guidelines call for humans to respect a distance buffer of at least 100 yards. That distance may be extended if officials believe human activity is altering the birds' behavior.

