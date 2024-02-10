Meet Rex, King of Carnival John Menge Eastman

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The secret it out. This year’s King of Carnival is John Menge Eastman.

Eastman is a retired businessman who has been a tireless volunteer for our community, often applying his efforts toward helping individuals overcome challenges in their lives.

He’s also a Louisiana State University alum and veteran of both the Air Force and the U.S. Army. “What I gained out of that was how blessed I am number one and how important patriotism is,” said Eastman.

Eastman counts his faith as the key to his success and defining who he is, “It’s my bedrock. I don’t see how you do it without having faith. I just can’t see how you do it. It’s extremely important.”

He has been very active in the ministries of Trinity Episcopal Church in New Orleans, particularly those that help individuals overcome challenges in their lives.

According to the Rex Organization, “Mr. Eastman is deeply appreciative to the Rex Organization for the honor of serving as the 2024 King of Carnival. He feels great humility in joining the parade of past Rexes and feels blessed knowing that there are so many other members equally deserving of the honor. Mr. Eastman is committed to continuing to represent those institutions and agencies that work to bring to life Rex’s motto, Pro Bono Publico, for the public good, in the community we all love so much.”

