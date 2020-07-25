Meet Robert Mercer, the conservative billionaire who was a megadonor for Trump during the 2016 campaign but is notably absent in 2020

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Robert Mercer and his daughter, Rebekah, were amongst the most prominent conservative megadonors in 2016, extending unwavering support to President Trump.

So far, Mercer has only made one six-figure donation to Trump's reelection campaign.

An influential figure in the hedge-fund industry and a computer scientist, Mercer made principal investments in both Breitbart News and Cambridge Analytica in the past.

The Mercer Family Foundation and Trump Campaign did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

A billionaire donor who bankrolled President Trump's 2016 campaign has been notably absent during his reelection efforts.

Robert Mercer, a hedge fund manager, donated upwards of $25 million dollars in the previous election cycle across multiple conservative efforts. So far, Mercer and his daughter, Rebekah, have made a single $355,200 donation to Trump's reelection effort.

Business Insider's David Levinthal reported that one of Rebekah's associates said "they're 100, 100, 100% out" which means they likely won't extend their support to the president in the few months left before November at a time when their monetary support could be key in swing states like Michigan and Florida.

In 2017, Jane Mayer of the New Yorker called Mercer "a brilliant computer scientist [who] helped transform the financial industry through the innovative use of trading algorithms."

Take a look inside his life and career.

Robert Mercer, one of Trump's most prominent 2016 donors, grew up in New Mexico and has a PhD from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

A 2016 Newsweek profile said that Mercer, the son of a Canadian immigrant, took an early interest in coding and computers, courtesy of his father. He worked at an Air Force base as a programmer while attending the University of New Mexico.

Robert and his wife, Diana, have three daughters — Rebekah, Heather, and Jennifer. In Mayer's 2017 New Yorker profile, an associate of the family said the girls "were in the honor society, and stayed out of trouble."

The couple raised their children in Westchester, New York, where they all attended public school.

Mercer got his professional start at International Business Machines, the multinational tech company also known as IBM or "Big Blue," in 1972.

Forbes reported that Mercer worked as a language recognition specialist at IBM, where his team found ways to have computers using statistics to translate languages.

The Association of Computational Linguistics gave Mercer a lifetime achievement award in 2014 for his work with IBM.

In 1993, Mercer started working at Renaissance, a hedge fund, and became co-CEO in 2009. He stepped down from his role in early 2018, when it was valued at $50 billion. Per reports in The New York Times, his active role in politics ruffled quite a few feathers at the fund.

Mercer was a Ted Cruz supporter at the beginning of the 2016 cycle, before making his way to the Trump camp.