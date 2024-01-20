Meet Royalty, an energetic, smart and happy Lab mix who loves playtime

Preview all of the adoptable pets at www.spcaflorida.org. To meet or adopt a pet located at SPCA Florida, stop by the Adoption Center Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prior to adoption all pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and come with a month of flea and heartworm prevention. For questions, contact SPCA Florida’s Adoption Center at 863-577-4615 or adopt@spcaflorida.org.

Royalty

Gender: Female

Age: 4 years

Weight: 57 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Labrador Retriever/Mix – Black

Orphaned Since: Jan. 4

Adoption Fee: $150

Royalty is a 4-year-old Labrador retriever mix who loves pets, scratches, walks and playtime. She's smart, walks well on a leash and gets along with other dogs.

Royalty is ready to be your princess. She'll happily greet you with tail shakes and butt wiggles that beg you to pet and scratch her. Her smile and love will be the best reward. She's smart, and you’ll be impressed at how well she walks on a leash. She loves walks and playtime and gets along great with other dogs. She's such a good girl that you can take her on a doggie date or even take me home for a sleepover. That way, you can get to know each other better. For more information, visit www.spcaflorida.org.

Honeybun

Gender: Female

Age: 1 year

Weight: 36 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Medium Mixed Breed – Brown

Orphaned Since: Nov. 27

Adoption Fee: $250

Honeybun, 1-year-old mixed breed, is energetic and excited for pets, cuddles and playtime. She gets along well with other dogs, but has a tendency to guard her food and will need additional training. She's young, smart and food motivated so training should go well.

Honeybun is ready to give you lots of sugary sweet love and affection. She's energetic and always excited for pets, scratches, cuddles and playtime. She's friendly and gets along well with other dogs. But she has a tendency to guard her food and will need additional training. She's young, smart and food motivated so training should go well. Take her on a doggie date or even let her sleepover at your house. Find out more at www.spcaflorida.org.

Expectorants for pets: These herbs can help break up mucus in pets with respiratory infections

Buck

Gender: Male

Age: 4 years

Weight: 14 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair – Black/White

Orphaned Since: Dec. 19

Adoption Fee: $50

Buck is a 4-year-old domestic shorthair and loverboy extraordinaire. He can be quite the talker and likes to run and play with you. He loves catnip and is comfortable with other cats.

Meet Buck, loverboy extraordinaire! He might be a little shy at first but give him time to warm up and you’ll be handsomely rewarded. He enjoys attention and affection and can’t wait to show you how loving he can be. He can be quite the talker and is one friend who’s not telling your secrets to anyone. Buck wants to run and play with you. Point the laser and watch him take off on a mission to capture it. Wands and feathers are a few other toys he’ll playfully stalk. He thinks catnip might be the best thing ever. Buck is comfortable having other cats in his life. Come over to Linda’s Lovelies Cattery at SPCA Florida and meet Buck! For more information, visit www.spcaflorida.org.

Antibiotics can help in treating pets But bad side effects are possible. Here are 5

Buttercup

Gender: Male

Age: 4 years

Weight: 8 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair – Orange/White Tabby

Orphaned Since: Jan. 9

Adoption Fee: $50

Buttercup lived outside the SPCA Adoption Center until one day he strolled in to join the other cats. He still yearns for the outdoors and will dart out or claw through screens, so he’ll need to be watched. He loves other cats, and has become best friends with Loraina.

Buttercup has a special place in the hearts at SPCA Florida. He lived outside of the Adoption Center with the other community cats his whole life. Staff and volunteers fed him, gave him lots of treats and provided shelter outside. Then one day, when the back door was open, he strolled in to join the other adoptable cats on the screened patio. He'd been sticking his paw through the bars to play with them for years and had finally become comfortable enough to join them. Buttercup is still a bit shy with strangers but enjoys being petted and even sitting on the laps of those he trusts. He still yearns for the outdoors and will dart out or claw through screens, so he’ll need to be watched. He loves other cats, and has become best friends with Loraina, another SPCA Florida adoptable cat. If you have room in your heart for two kitties, the adoption fee will be waived for the second one. You can meet them both in Tinker’s Legacy Cattery at SPCA Florida. Find out more about these two lovies at www.spcaflorida.org.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Meet this week's SPCA Pets: Royalty, Honeybun, Buck and Buttercup