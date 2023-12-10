Meet Ryan Heckert, his passion is to serve the developmental disabilities community

Ryan Heckert serves as chief executive officer at The Workshops Inc., a Stark County agency that helps people with developmental disabilities.

From an early age, Ryan Heckert has been passionate about leveling the playing field for those who don't get the same opportunities and experiences in life.

“With the right support, I believe anyone can accomplish anything," said Heckert, chief executive officer of The Workshops Inc. (TWi) in Canton. "I enjoy being a part of the support that helps folks get from where they are to where they want to be. This inspires me daily to continue chipping away at items, ideas and boundaries that limit folks with developmental disabilities.”

He graduated from Salem High School and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in social work and a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Malone University.

After graduating from Malone, he began working as a service and support administrator for Stark DD in 2004 where he worked in various roles before coming to TWi in 2015.

Heckert lives in North Canton with his wife Sara and their four children — Layna, Luke, Anna and Ava.

What is new at The Workshops Inc.?

We recently relocated one of our service locations into a new space in the downtown Canton Arts District – just steps away from Centennial Plaza.

Our “Just Imagine” Art Studio is now settling into 207 Market Ave. N, and looking forward to the new opportunities this space will provide artists engaged in the program. Within this location, we serve and support adults who have a passion for creating anything they imagine.

This is a longstanding program within the organization, dating back nearly 50 years. We are grateful for the opportunity to be its stewards and offer this unique form of programming to our community. When in the downtown area, we invite everyone to stop in and browse our wide variety of art and décor.

The TWi website mentions the following about TWi: We train. We empower. We help people soar. Can you provide a few details about how you achieve those goals?

Our role as a Medicaid provider is to come alongside adults and support them toward the outcomes they choose.

Many times that involves our support through teaching, leading or training in different areas, including vocational habilitation, adult day support, supported employment, and other different activities of daily living.

In all cases, our hope is that the folks we support need us less and less, and feel the courage to take the lead. We see it again and again, when they feel empowered — great things happen.

What is your favorite part of your job and why?

The best part of my job is watching and empowering folks to do what they love!

One recent story comes to mind — and is not elaborate — but simply about an individual doing what he loves and doing it well. He just needed an opportunity.

A friend of mine enjoys music and DJ’ing. In the spring, he had the opportunity to DJ a party we hosted at our TWi-West location. He was full of energy and kept the party going all evening. At the end of the night, I believe he felt accomplished and confident in himself and in his abilities.

That is a big win. He’ll be back for our fall party in November and I’m certain he’ll have the party hopping.

What is the most challenging aspect about your work?

Lately, the most challenging part of my job has centered around turnover.

All industries have experienced this, so we know we aren’t alone. I believe the most challenging (and rewarding) job in this field is being a direct support professional. The expectation is substantial and the average wage across Ohio doesn’t align with the amount of responsibility.

Thankfully, significant movement toward leveling this out is happening at the state level, and the industry is moving toward putting a greater value on frontline staff.

One for fun: What are two things (talents, skills, etc.) you have that people would be surprised about?

I can juggle! Growing up, I loved playing the game of baseball. As I grew into the role of being a pitcher, the amount of time spent during games on the bench increased and so I used that time to learn one of life’s most valuable skills.

I also believe I am a pretty good amateur photographer. I picked up photography as a hobby around 20 years ago, teaching myself through YouTube videos and lots of reading.

