Meet Salisbury's Baby New Year, a beautiful baby girl

TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury has welcomed its first baby of 2024, and here's all to know about the beautiful baby girl.

Naylani Ameerah Moses was born at 12:55 a.m. Jan. 1, 2024, to mother Daelynn Johnson of Salisbury.

Naylani was born 18.5 inches long and weighed in at 5 pounds, 15 ounces.

Daelynn Johnson holds her daughter Naylani, the first baby born at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in 2024.

Gifts provided to the First Baby of the New Year are courtesy of the TidalHealth Junior Auxiliary Board. Since 1924, it has donated nearly $10 million to expansion projects, medical equipment, supplies and services at TidalHealth.

