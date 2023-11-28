Meet 'Samba': The vape-sniffing K9 dog in Florida schools used to crack down on vaping

K9 Samba will join the Lake County Sherriff's Office School Resources Unit in central Florida to sniff out vapes.

A Florida sheriff's office has brought on a new member of the K9 unit to help sniff out and detect vapes in schools.

Lake County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that a 1½-year-old yellow Labrador retriever named Samba (a very good girl), will be joining the School Resource Unit.

She will be trained to sniff out vapes, nicotine and narcotics to deter students from bringing them to school and combat the "vaping epidemic," according to a Facebook post by the LCSO.

One in ten middle school and high school students use at least one tobacco product, the most popular of which is vaping. In Florida, it is illegal for anyone under 21 to possess any tobacco product.

War against vaping in schools

Lake County Schools spokesperson Sherri Owens told USA TODAY in an interview Tuesday that Lake County has been battling vape usage like many other places.

"We see the dog as a partner in the effort to help keep students healthy and safe," Owens said.

Samba will have to complete 160 hours of training before her first official day on the job. She will work with K9 Colt, a chocolate Labrador retriever, who sniffs out chemicals that are a part of ammunition and explosives.

Contributing: Sara Chernikoff

'It was so special': Kids raise $400 through lemonade stand to help with neighborhood dog's vet bills

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Vape-sniffing K9 dog 'Samba' hired in Florida schools to detect vapes