Meet Santa's new helpers for T&G Santa fund, Monday, Nov. 27
T&G Santa is in its 85th year of bringing Christmas smiles to needy children of Central Massachusetts.
Thanks to donations from our readers, as well as local businesses and civic organizations, T&G Santa purchases toys for children in need who are identified by some 20 partner organizations. This year, the fund will provide gifts for nearly 8,000 youngsters in our community.
The United Way of Central Massachusetts is a main partner in the effort.
This year, more than ever, T&G Santa needs help from donors like you, to ensure that we can continue our work in the years to come.
To donate, find the coupon in the T&G Santa ad in today's newspaper, or go to telegram.com/santa.
Here's who has given to the fund so far.
This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Meet Santa's new helpers for T&G Santa fund, Monday, Nov. 27