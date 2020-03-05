Meet the self-proclaimed 'billionaire heiress,' bikini enthusiast, and GOP crusader whose dad spied on her date using a controversial facial-recognition app

Andrea Catsimatidis is heir to her father's $3.1 billion fortune and serves as chair of the Manhattan Republican party.

In the bio on her Instagram profile, Andrea Catsimatidis lists seven phrases to describe herself, separated by emojis: "billionaire heiress," "business bombshell," "jetsetter," "NYC native," "Manhattan Republican Party Chair," "philanthropist," and "footballer." She also became an unwitting guinea pig for controversial facial-recognition software created by Clearview AI when her father used it on a man she went on a date with.

Catsimatidis is the daughter of John Catsimatidis, the owner of New York City supermarket chain Gristedes Foods. John has a net worth of $3.3 billion, according to Forbes. He was reportedly given access to the app, which Clearview AI has previously said is only accessible by law enforcement, while in talks to become an investor in the tech startup.

Andrea, a 29-year-old New York University graduate and GOP crusader, works as an executive at her father's company when she is not leading Manhattan's Republican Party, New York Magazine reports.

Catsimatidis did not respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

Andrea Catsimatidis





Catsimatidis was raised on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue, according to The New York Times. Political figures including the Clintons, Rudy Giuliani, and John Kerry regularly stopped by to discuss public policy with her father in their living room.

Catsimatidis, who goes by "A.J.," went on to earn an undergraduate degree in business from New York University, according to the Times.

Catsimatidis' father is New York City grocery titan John Catsimatidis.

john catsimatidis





John is the owner of Gristedes Foods, the largest supermarket chain in New York City, according to Forbes. John entered the grocery business as a part-time cashier while studying at New York University and he purchased his first grocery store in 1969, Forbes reports. He also owns an oil refinery and a radio station, according to Forbes.

John's net worth is $3.3 billion, Forbes estimates.

John has also demonstrated an interest in politics, launching an unsuccessful bid to become the mayor of New York City in 2013, according to Forbes.

John Catsimatidis told The New York Times that he once used a controversial facial recognition app to identify a man his daughter was on a date with.

John Catsimatidis, Margo Catsimatidis





The incident occurred after John spotted Catsimatidis dining at a restaurant with a man he didn't know. He had the waiter secretly snap a photo of Catsimatidis' date, used the app to identify him, and emailed the results to Catsimatidis.