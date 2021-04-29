Meet 'SGOTUS': Emhoff settles in as second gentleman of US

  • First lady Jill Biden waves as she arrives prior to President Joe Biden arriving to address a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, as Doug Emhoff looks on. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP)
  • Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, applauds as first lady Jill Biden waves as President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
1 / 2

Biden 100 Days Congress

First lady Jill Biden waves as she arrives prior to President Joe Biden arriving to address a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, as Doug Emhoff looks on. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DARLENE SUPERVILLE
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, has probably toured more COVID-19 vaccination centers than he ever imagined.

If he ever imagined that at all.

His drop-ins at places where people are rolling up their sleeves for a jab of protection have become a particular focus for Emhoff as he begins to shape his groundbreaking role as SGOTUS — the first “second gentleman of the United States.”

It's a sharp pivot from his past work as an entertainment lawyer.

“These shots, they work. They're painless,” Emhoff told Bishnu Subedi, a 28-year-old recent arrival to the U.S. from Nepal, who was getting her first Pfizer vaccine shot during his recent visit to Community Health Centers of Burlington in Vermont.

“I did it twice. It's all good,” said Emhoff, referring to the two Moderna vaccine doses that he and the vice president received earlier this year.

Spouses of vice presidents, all women until now, typically spend their time promoting the president's policies and some of their own causes — and Emhoff is no exception.

He's logged thousands of miles supporting President Joe Biden's efforts to fight the pandemic, in the past few weeks alone making solo trips to vaccination sites in New Mexico, Maryland, Nebraska, Oregon, Washington state and Vermont, including Native American communities.

He's also helping promote other aspects of Biden's $1.9 trillion virus and economic plan: touring food banks in Iowa and Nevada to highlight the administration's response to a pandemic-driven increase in food insecurity and hunger nationwide.

He has also called attention to the financial struggles facing small businesses, dropping in on such establishments during his travels, and has advocated for making affordable, high-speed internet more widely available across the country.

Trips to promote Biden's jobs and families plans are in the offing.

Emhoff, 56, was living a quite different life in southern California not long ago.

He was the divorced father of a son and daughter when he and Harris — then California's attorney general — were set up by a friend in 2013. They married the following year.

Two years later, Harris was elected to the U.S. Senate. Last year, she became the first woman, Black person and Indian American elected vice president.

Emhoff, who had built a career as a high-profile entertainment lawyer, resigned from the Los Angeles office of the DLA Piper law firm to focus on supporting his wife and on his historic role, approaching it as the start-up operation it essentially is.

“I am honored to be the first male spouse of an American President or Vice President,” he tweeted Jan. 21, the Biden administration's first full day. “But I’ll always remember generations of women have served in this role before me—often without much accolade or acknowledgment. It’s their legacy of progress I will build on as Second Gentleman.”

It is a historic shift for politics and for political unions. For the first time, a man is taking on the more traditional spousal role of administration cheerleader — not policy maker — and supporter and confidant of the vice president.

“This is going to offer an alternative vision of what it can mean to be a husband,” said Cassandra Good, an assistant professor of history at Marymount University.

In another first for Emhoff, he is the first Jewish spouse of a president or a vice president. He hosted the White House’s virtual Passover celebration this year.

Emhoff joined Georgetown University's law school in January and taught a weekly course on entertainment law — complete with the tougher-than-expected challenges of virtual instruction.

“I’ve learned teaching is really hard," he confessed to reporters in March. "The amount of work that you have to put in and the extra effort, especially during COVID, doing (it) over Zoom.”

He has said he's taking advantage of the access he has to experts in the administration to learn about issues and isn't just visiting museums and libraries, though he is a history buff who has toured the National Archives and delivered cupcakes to the White House librarians.

Emhoff isn't shy about gushing over his wife during their public appearances. On more than one occasion he has said a version of this line: "One of my favorite things to do is to introduce my wife, Kamala Harris, vice president of the United States.”

Myra Gutin, an authority on first ladies at Rider University, called Emhoff “revoluntionary.”

“How often have we seen people in his position, people of some prominence, men, stepping back and not only pushing their wives forward, but just openly supporting her?” Gutin said.

Emhoff says he enjoys traveling the country, talking to people and then sharing what he learns with the vice president over dinner.

At a virtual event last week with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to announce new listings in the Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Program, Emhoff complimented Turkiya Lowe after she discussed what inspired her to become chief historian of the National Park Service. Lowe is the first woman and first African American to hold the position.

Emhoff noted parallels in Lowe's and Harris' career paths, including that both are graduates of Howard University, a historically Black institution. Harris has also been the first woman and woman of color at many points in her career.

“She says the same thing all the time. ‘I might be the first, I don’t want to be the last,'” Emhoff told Lowe, quoting his wife. “And to hear your words and the way you spoke them, I can't wait to tell her about that when I see her later tonight.”

Recommended Stories

  • Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris Made History at Biden’s Speech and People Are Thrilled

    It was the first time two women stood behind a president during a joint session of Congress As President Joe Biden delivered his first address to a joint session of Congress, another symbolic image captured the eyes of viewers: that, for the first time ever, two women — Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi — were seated behind the president as vice president and the Speaker of the House. At the beginning of his address, President Biden said, “Madam Speaker, Madam Vice President. No president has ever said those words from this podium. No president has ever said those words, and it’s about time.” Before Biden began his address, Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi filed into the chambers. Masked up, the two of them opted to bump elbows instead of a handshake, a move which both delighted and inspired plenty of viewers. Nancy Pelosi is the first female speaker of the House, and Kamala Harris is famously the first woman — and woman of color — to become Vice President. “This is history right here,” actress Alyssa Milano noted tonight after watching Harris and Pelosi knock elbows. During his address Wednesday evening, Biden advocated for his American Families plan, a $1.8 trillion package that will reinvest funds in child care, infrastructure, education, and labor — he also advocated for bills that would protect workers’ rights to unionize and raise the minimum wage to $15. Democratic senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren attended the socially distanced joint address, and noted on Twitter she hoped seeing two women in power on the dais would inspire other future lawmakers. “I hope little girls everywhere will be watching — and dreaming big,” Warren said. Check out more reactions to Biden’s historic presidential address below. Tonight, for the first time in American history, two women will be up at the dais for a president’s address to Congress. I hope little girls everywhere will be watching—and dreaming big. #JointAddress— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 29, 2021 I disagree with them on 99% of policy, but, man, it’s pretty cool to see 2 women: the Speaker & the VP preside over a joint session of Congress for the 1st time in history🇺🇸— Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) April 29, 2021 This is history right here. #herstory #JointSession pic.twitter.com/uEJKvk2pOL— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 29, 2021 History will be made tonight when President Biden addresses Congress. For the 1st time in history, two women will sit behind the President. Cheers to VP Kamala Harris & Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, for blazing a trail 245 years in the making. https://t.co/MzfkSX53Pm— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) April 28, 2021 Q: What’s the significance of two women sitting behind the President for the joint address tonight?@KamalaHarris: “Normal.” pic.twitter.com/hzeFATwWpA— Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) April 29, 2021 HISTORIC.#PresidentialAddress pic.twitter.com/aj6hSYDNpj— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 29, 2021 Every American should be proud of this moment, I am. Madam Vice President Kamala Harris. #SOTU https://t.co/sDuVPTTvLL— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) April 29, 2021 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris — for the first time in history two women at the front of the chamber — greet one another, grabbing hands and bumping elbows.— Matt Viser (@mviser) April 29, 2021 Read original story Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris Made History at Biden’s Speech and People Are Thrilled At TheWrap

  • Suns beat Clippers, clinch first playoff spot in 11 years

    Chris Paul scored 28 points, Devin Booker added 21 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 109-101 on Wednesday night to clinch a spot in the playoffs for the first time in 11 years. The Suns finally figured out a way to beat the Clippers, who won the first two games of the season series. Phoenix didn't trail the entire game but needed a fourth-quarter push to turn back a Los Angeles rally.

  • From defending lead pipes to the interrupting iPhone: The strangest GOP criticisms of Biden’s speech

    ‘This whole thing could have just been an email’

  • Lauren Boebert shakes her head at Biden’s calls for gun reform and is called out for using phone

    ‘Will Joe Biden start his gun control crusade by investigating Hunter?’ she tweeted

  • Millionaire Mitt Romney refuses to applaud Biden’s plans for taxing rich and raising minimum wage

    Senator from Utah reportedly worth $250m after career at private equity firm Bain Capital

  • 'This is heartbreaking': Delaware police officer declared clinically dead after responding to fight call, authorities say

    Authorities confirmed Wednesday that Delmar police officer Cpl. Keith Heacook, 54, has died following a brutal assault Sunday morning.

  • Rudy Giuliani's lawyer said the feds raiding his Manhattan apartment is a 'clear example of a corrupt double standard'

    Federal investigators executed a search warrant against Giuliani on Wednesday in connection with a criminal probe into his dealings in Ukraine.

  • WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The players from Peyton Manning's legendary 1998 NFL Draft

    The 1998 Draft produced some of the biggest booms, and busts, in draft history.

  • 17 things you probably didn't know about 'The Handmaid's Tale'

    The Hulu original series based on the famed novel by Margaret Atwood has a huge following, but even superfans might not know these fun facts.

  • The ‘seesaw’ secret to William and Kate’s carefully balanced marriage

    It was teatime on the day of the Royal Wedding, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had just wowed the crowds outside Buckingham Palace by emerging from the gates in a dark blue Aston Martin DB6 MkII featuring the number plate ‘JU5T WED’. Waving from the stylish convertible, belonging to the Prince of Wales, as an RAF helicopter flew overhead, it brought a formal day of Royal pomp and pageantry to a light-hearted end as the joyful newlyweds motored up The Mall before parking outside Clarence House, Prince William’s former London home. Unbeknown to the flag-waving well-wishers outside, there was another spontaneous moment of informality as the bride and groom, still dressed in their wedding finery, rejected the offer of a glass of the finest Champagne in favour of a pot of tea for two instead.

  • Jada Pinkett Smith says Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin work as a married couple because 'they agree on God'

    The couple wedded in September 2018. Pinkett Smith spoke about the "beautiful couple" and their faith during the latest episode of "Red Table Talk."

  • Willow Smith opens up about being polyamorous and why the concept of marriage 'irks' her

    Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris discussed polyamory on the latest episode of their talk show "Red Table Talk."

  • Boy dies from COVID on Hawaii vacation with fully vaccinated parents, officials say

    The child was 10 years old or younger, officials said.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert produced a space blanket and covered her lap with it during Biden's address to Congress

    The freshman lawmaker live-tweeted the speech from inside the House Chamber and visibly shook her head when Biden began discussing gun control.

  • 'It's about time:' In historic first, two powerful women flank U.S. president

    President Joe Biden's address to Congress broke a historic glass ceiling on Wednesday, as two women - Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi - sat behind the president for the first time in U.S. history. The seating arrangement carried a symbolic meaning for the advancement of U.S. women in recent decades, since Harris and Pelosi stand first and second in the presidential line of succession, respectively. Harris, the first woman and the first Black and Asian person to serve as vice president, sat to Biden's right.

  • Saudi crown prince softens Iran rhetoric in balancing act

    Saudi Arabia's crown prince has taken a more conciliatory public stance towards Iran, trying to balance long-held animosity with economic considerations and bridge differences with Washington over how to tackle Tehran's regional behaviour. Tensions between Riyadh and Tehran have festered over the Yemen war, where an Iran-aligned group has increased attacks on Saudi Arabia even as the kingdom tried to lure foreign investment. Strains between the two Gulf powerhouses also grew after a 2019 assault on Saudi oil plants that Riyadh blamed on Iran, a charge Tehran denies.

  • Germany's Merkel calls for human rights dialogue with China to resume

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Wednesday for dialogue with Beijing on human rights to resume as soon as possible, in her last government consultations with China as leader of Europe's biggest economy. Merkel said the regular consultations had during her nearly 16 years in power improved cooperation on issues from climate change to business, and had at times covered areas of disagreement such as human rights and Hong Kong. "It's an exchange that covers common ground, but sometimes also different points of view," Merkel said in a statement after a video call with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

  • College football coach fired over tweet mocking Stacey Abrams fights back with lawsuit

    Chris Malone, formerly an assistant football coach in Tennessee, is a victim of “cancel culture,” his attorney said.

  • India coronavirus: Man charged over oxygen SOS for dying grandfather

    An Indian man who sought help on Twitter for his grandfather in his last hours could face jail.

  • Was Ted Cruz really sleeping during Joe Biden's speech? Twitter has some thoughts

    Twitter users quickly pointed out the sleepy-eyed Sen. Ted Cruz as video surfaced of him with his eyes closed during Biden's address.