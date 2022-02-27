Meet the six 2022 Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman finalists

Virginia K. Shehee paved the way for women leaders in the community through her business leadership, civic engagement and philanthropic heart. The six finalists for this year's Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Awards exemplify the same qualities through their careers and a multitude of philanthropic endeavors.

Jacque Jovic

Jacque Jovic, photographed on February 24, 2022 is a finalist for the Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Awards.

Jovic is an Emmy-award-winning journalist who joined the NBC 6 News Team in Oct. 2012 anchoring the weekday newscasts alongside her husband Dan Jovic. After graduating from Ohio State University, she began her career as a producer before moving on to reporting and becoming an anchor.

Currently, Jovic serves on the Board of Directors for the Louisiana Foundation Against Sexual Assault, Project Celebration, Mudbug Madness and is Board Secretary for HOPE Connections. She supposed the Gingerbread House, Veterans Celebration Committee, Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, YWCA of Northwest Louisiana, the American Heart Association and the Philadelphia Center.

Penny Durham

Penny Durham, photographed on February 24, 2022 is a finalist for the Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Awards.

Durham graduated from C.E. Byrd High School and Centenary College and took postgraduate courses at LSUS. She taught Women's Health and Physical Education at Parkway High School while also serving as Senior Staff Volunteer for the acute drug treatment center Shire House and part of the Community Organization Drug Abuse Control.

Durham taught troubled teens who had been released from the public school system through the "School Away from School" program. She participated in programs as part of the Board of Directors of the YWCA of Northwest Louisiana to give women the skills, courage, safety and strength to change their life and create new beginnings.

Following her mom's breast cancer diagnosis, Durham was instrumental in coordinating the effort to incorporate the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation for the Shreveport-Bossier City Affiliate serving as the founding and initial President for the Board of Directors for the first six years.

Dr. Gayle Flowers

Dr. Gayle Flowers, photographed on February 23, 2022 is a finalist for the Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Awards.

Flowers is the Director of the Northwest Louisiana Procurement Technical Assistance Center that prepares and assists businesses in selling their products and services to all branches of local, state and federal governments.

Flowers uses her network of local, state and national contacts along with the talents of her staff to train over 9,000 individuals each year and was awarded state grant funding to train more than 28,000 employees in Northwest Louisiana companies. This support enables companies to create and retain jobs, which strengthens the regional economy.

Flowers served for 10 years as the Director of Career, Adult and Alternative Education for Caddo Parish Public Schools where she served as director of high schools, career-technical education, alternative schools, adult education and school counseling. She was the principal of the Caddo Career and Technology Center for 14 years.

Dr. Melva Williams

Dr. Melva Williams, photographed on February 24, 2022 is a finalist for the Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Awards.

Williams has worked in higher education for 18 years and currently serves as the Vice-Chancellor for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at Southern University at Shreveport. She also formerly worked in Academic Affairs in senior leadership as the Associate Dean of the College at Centenary College of Louisiana.

Williams now serves as a member of the Board of Trustees at Centenary and is an alumna of Leadership Louisiana, Top 40 Under 40 and named Top Professional of the Year by the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce. Through the Presidential Leadership Scholars program, she was able to study leadership with former presidents George H. Bush, William J. Clinton and George W. Bush.

Williams is the recipient of the 2018 ATHENA award for community service and actively assisting women in their attainment of professional excellence and leadership skills. She is a board trustee for Christus Shumpert Hospital, Robinson Film Center, Caddo Council on Aging and YWCA. She serves as Board President for Extensions of Excellence and for the Shreveport Charter Foundation. Williams is also the co-founder of the Higher Education Leadership Foundation which provides learning and mentoring opportunities for current and aspiring leaders of HBCUs.

Lisa Cronin

Lisa Cronin, photographed on February 23, 2022 is a finalist for the Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Awards.

Cronin graduated as valedictorian from Ringgold High School and summa cum lade with a B.A. in Legal Studies from Northeast Louisiana University. She then attended Paul M. Hebert Law School and LSU where she was a member of the Louisiana Law Review.

Cronin served as Chief Financial Officer of Common Ground where she used her talents to do the legal work, books and paperwork for the non-profit and now serves as the CEO where she oversees a wide range of programs promoting dignity and moving people toward self-sufficiency.

Additionally, Cronin continues to practice law part-time at Cook Yancey with her practice focused on oil and gas matters, commercial litigation and legal malpractice. She has taught Commercial Law for the Frost School of Business at Centenary Foundation of North Louisiana and currently serves as Treasurer. Cronin is also on the Board of Trustees for Grace Community United Methodist Church and is a member of the Women's Philanthropy Network.

Candy Peavy

Candy Peavy, photographed on February 24, 2022 is a finalist for the Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Awards.

Peavy's heart for the community shines through the organizations she's involved in. She was a member of the Shreveport Symphony Ballet Company from 1966 to 1968. Her love of the arts led her to the role of co-chair for the Shreveport Regional Arts Council's Dance Advisory Panel from 1994 - 1995.

Peavy's love for animals has led her to serve on the National Board of Directors for Chimp Haven and chaired the Robinson Rescue annual fundraiser "Best in Sheaux' as well as the citizen's committee to re-write parish animal ordinances for the Caddo Commission.

Peavy also works with several civic-minded organizations including Louisiana Voting System Committee and the Shreveport citizens' action committee Integrity Matters.

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.

