Meet Snoop Dog, a high-energy cuddler who's ready to smother you in kisses

Preview all of the adoptable pets at www.spcaflorida.org. To meet or adopt a pet located at SPCA Florida, stop by the Adoption Center Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Prior to adoption all pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and come with a month of flea and heartworm prevention. For questions, contact SPCA Florida’s Adoption Center at 863-577-4615 or adopt@spcaflorida.org.

Snoop Dog

Gender: Male

Age: 1 year

Weight: 75 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Shepard, German Mix Tan/Black

Orphaned Since: Oct. 31

Adoption Fee: $250

Snoop Dogg brought in because his family had to move and couldn’t take him along. He’s a 1-year-old, 75-pound German Shepherd mix who's a glass-half-full optimist and looking forward to a forever family who'll love to tap into his high energy. He is very affectionate, a cuddle bug who loves to "talk" and smother you with kisses. Reward him with treats, pet him all over and he’ll be your best friend. Storms and vacuums frighten him, but once they're done, he’s OK. He has been completely vetted and is in great health. He has been neutered, vaccinated and chipped. He’s just ready for that home and best friend or family. For more information, please visit www.spcaflorida.org.

Tarzan

Gender: Male

Age: 8 years

Weight: 77 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Black Mouth Cur Black/Tan

Orphaned Since: Oct. 19

Adoption Fee: $ 150

When Tarzan first arrived at SPCA Florida, he had skin issues because of allergies and the vets at SPCA Florida treated and nursed him back to good health. He will need allergy medication for the rest of his life, a medication that is not expensive and is easy to administer. His future family will need to commit to providing him with treatment. Tarzan is the biggest cuddle bug ever, he loves to play, knows basic commands, he’s great on a leash, loves the water, he’s house trained and is good with kids. He should be the only pet at home and have a tall fence, as he likes to climb them. Oh, and Tarzan loves to be a couch potato once he’s finished playing. Please come visit Tarzan and see what he’s all about, you won’t be disappointed. For more information, please visit www.spcaflorida.org.

Kelly

Gender: Female

Age: 1 year

Weight: 9 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair Grey

Orphaned Since: Aug. 16

Adoption Fee: $100

Kelly’s just a little girl waiting for a home she’s never had. Kelly came in with her siblings and was in foster care till she was ready to get adopted. She loves to play with wands and other toys. She’s very affectionate with humans. Although she’s OK with other cats, she does like her space. Miss Kelly also loves chicken. Kelly is a healthy little girl and will give her family the best love ever. You can come to meet Kelly in Tinker’s Legacy cattery at SPCA Florida. For more information on Kelly please visit www.spcaflorida.org.

Midas

Gender: Male

Age: 9 years

Weight: 10 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair – Orange

Orphaned Since: April 20

Adoption Fee: $12.50 until Nov. 30, then $50

Midas is still with us and although we love him dearly, what he really needs is a family of his own who will care for him during his last years. Midas came to us through our Lifetime Care program, and we promised his owner that we would make sure he gets the care and a home he needs. A little bit about Midas’ care, he has Stage 2 renal disease and requires fluids twice weekly. His new owner will not have to worry about the cost of the medication or supplies as our founder will make sure to cover all that cost for the rest of his life if he stays a patient at our medical center. He also needs daily oral medication and special food. Although Midas is shy at first, with a little patience he will become comfortable with his new family. He loves to be brushed and is quite playful and affectionate once he gets to know you. He enjoys the company of other cats and can be talkative. If you can be his forever guardian angel, stop in SPCA Florida and ask to meet Midas. For more information, please visit www.spcaflorida.org.

