STURGIS TWP. - For the third time this year, a new face has joined the Sturgis Township Board.

The township board on Monday appointed Mark Bowen to be the new township clerk. He replaces Mike Bobalik, who retired Aug. 31. Bowen's term is set to expire in November 2024.

Bowen participated in the board meeting, having filled in in his capacity as deputy clerk during Bobalik's occasional absence. Bobalik announced late last year he was planning to retire as soon as a suitable replacement had been identified. Bowen formally applied for consideration and had been working with Bobalik.

Sturgis Township Supervisor Von Metzger, left, welcomes Mark Bowen to the board after a unanimous vote that appointed him to the open seat.

With Bowen's appointment to the clerk's position, he joins longtime board members Judy Pappas and Zeta Metzger, as well as trustee Rod Stahl, who was appointed in July to replace Von Metzger. Metzger was selected the new township supervisor in June, upon the retirement of George Morse.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Meet Sturgis Township's new clerk