Meet Suga, Nibbles and Gurbil! News 19’s Adoptable Pets of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — All across the Tennessee Valley pets are looking for their fur-ever homes, and this week it’s more than just dogs and cats.

This week we are featuring two very special pets from The Greater Huntsville Humane Society (GHHS). Meet Nibbles and Gurbil the gerbils!

These two fuzzy little rodents are a bonded pair who the shelter says get along great. Gerbils are very social animals so they usually live in bonded pairs or small groups because of that the two are up for adoption together.

GHHS said the two do tolerate some handling and have never tried to bite. If you are interested in adopting the pair the humane society suggested reading more about their specific needs here.

The shelter will also include a 20-gallon tank as a part of the adoption.

Next up meet Suga!

GHHS said Suga came to the shelter with her friend Quinn, who has since found her forever home and now it’s her turn. The folks at the shelter said she is a little bit unsure when meeting new people but once she gets to say high and sniff a bit she warms up quickly.

Suga is potty trained and even knows how to sit. The folks at GHHS said they aren’t sure she would be good with cats but she does get along well with other dogs.

If you are interested in adopting Suga, you can visit the GHHS website here or give them a call at (256) 881-8081.

