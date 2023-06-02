Meet the new superintendents of Alice ISD, West Oso ISD

Alice ISD and West Oso ISD have finalized superintendent plans, introducing new leaders to the community.

Alice ISD

The Alice ISD board of trustees voted Thursday evening to approve the hiring of Anysia Trevino as the district's new superintendent.

The district shared a video introducing Trevino to the community on Facebook. Trevino said she plans to immediately start connecting with district families.

"I plan to visit 100 homes in 100 days so I can start feeling the pulse of the community," Trevino said in the video.

Other priorities Trevino listed in the video include school safety and producing a balanced budget.

Trevino has more than 30 years of experience in education, including as a classroom teacher and as an administrator. She was most recently deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction at Brownsville ISD.

West Oso ISD

The West Oso ISD board of trustees voted Tuesday to approve then-interim Superintendent Kimberly Moore as the new superintendent, effective immediately.

West Oso ISD Superintendent Kimberly Moore hugs West Oso Elementary teacher Amanda Jimenez-Gonzalez on Feb. 8 in Corpus Christi.

Moore stepped into the position after the retirement of former Superintendent Conrado Garcia early this year.

She has 32 years of experience in education, from elementary to higher education. At West Oso ISD, she has served as a coordinator and instructional director of STEM, advanced academics, instructional materials and career and technical education.

“As superintendent, you will have my deepest commitment to devote my leadership and passion for learning to academic excellence – maintaining West Oso ISD’s legacy of tradition and pride," Moore said in a press release. "It is critical at this time that we put transparency and equity at the forefront of decision making, with a focus on building unity among our stakeholders."

