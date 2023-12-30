T&G Santa is in its 85th year of bringing Christmas smiles to needy children of Central Massachusetts.

T&G Santa

Thanks to donations from our readers, as well as local businesses and civic organizations, T&G Santa purchases toys for children in need who are identified by some 20 partner organizations. This year, the fund will provide gifts for nearly 8,000 youngsters in our community.

The United Way of Central Massachusetts is a main partner in the effort.

This year, more than ever, T&G Santa needs help from donors like you to ensure that we can continue our work in the years to come.

To donate, find the coupon in the T&G Santa ad in today's newspaper, or go to telegram.com/santa.

Here's who has given to the fund so far.

PREVIOUS TOTAL $69,614

CONTRIBUTIONS IN HONOR OF:

Santa's Helper $1,300

Santa's Helper $100

Worcester County Model A Club $100

15 ½ and Still Holding $94.93

Santa's Helper $25

CONTRIBUTIONS IN MEMORY OF:

Mr. and Mrs. R. A. Young: Bob and Mary Ellen Murphy $50

Stan, Millie, Amerigo, Fannie and Mike; Sue and Gray Simeone $50

Our Great - Gram and Grandpa: Gert and Roland Hetu, Amanda, Brett, Ryan and Reilly $35

Evelyn and Maurice Davieau; Linda and Bill $25

Mickey Sarsfield: Linda and Bill $25

DAILY TOTAL $1,804.93

RUNNING TOTAL $71,418.93

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Meet T&G Santa's helpers for Saturday, Dec. 30