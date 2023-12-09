T&G Santa is in its 85th year of bringing Christmas smiles to needy children of Central Massachusetts.

Thanks to donations from our readers, as well as local businesses and civic organizations, T&G Santa purchases toys for children in need who are identified by some 20 partner organizations. This year, the fund will provide gifts for nearly 8,000 youngsters in our community.

The United Way of Central Massachusetts is a main partner in the effort.

This year, more than ever, T&G Santa needs help from donors like you to ensure that we can continue our work in the years to come.

To donate, find the coupon in the T&G Santa ad in today's newspaper, or go to telegram.com/santa.

Here's who has given to the fund so far.

PREVIOUS TOTAL $13,744

CONTRIBUTIONS IN HONOR OF:

JMM Foundation $600

In Lieu of Cards: Tom Buxton $100

Jonah and Ronna Cuker $50

CONTRIBUTIONS IN MEMORY OF:

Glen and Mark Umphrey and Elizabeth and Gianna Wright: Jane Umphrey $200

Bob Cranston and Grandson Thomas: Marilyn A Cranston $100

Patricia and Lazaras Peter and Dot and Tom Gaudette: Paul Peter and Josh Peter $100

John and Ethel Corbett $20

Oscar, Weezie and Skeeter: George (son and Bro) $20

DAILY TOTAL $1,190

RUNNING TOTAL $14,934

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Meet T&G Santa's new helpers for Saturday, Dec. 9