Meet T&G Santa's helpers for Sat., Dec. 16

T&G Santa is in its 85th year of bringing Christmas smiles to needy children of Central Massachusetts.

T&G Santa

Thanks to donations from our readers, as well as local businesses and civic organizations, T&G Santa purchases toys for children in need who are identified by some 20 partner organizations. This year, the fund will provide gifts for nearly 8,000 youngsters in our community.

The United Way of Central Massachusetts is a main partner in the effort.

This year, more than ever, T&G Santa needs help from donors like you to ensure that we can continue our work in the years to come.

To donate, find the coupon in the T&G Santa ad in today's newspaper, or go to telegram.com/santa.

Here's who has given to the fund so far.

PREVIOUS TOTAL $38,864

CONTRIBUTIONS IN HONOR OF:

Patty and Bob $200

Louie and Nancy $100

Santa's Helper $60

My Son Charles A. Paul III, Love Dad, Mary and Auntie $50

Santa's Helper $30

Santa's Helper $25

CONTRIBUTIONS IN MEMORY OF:

Madelyn Butkus by her Family $250

Al and Marion Whittier and Joe and Jean Lalon and Kathy $100

Baby June, Papa and great-grandparents $100

Tom and Rose Casey (my parents): Roseanne Linkhart $100

My Family Armand, Helena and Frank Pozzessere, Love Maryann & Charlie $100

My Daughter Rekki: Denise Masse $50

David C. Needham: Roy and Sue Weidner $50

C. Neil and Olga Rea and Roland and Shirley Richard: Ed and Ellie Richard $50

Betty Lamusta: Mary Ryan $25

My loving husband Raymond, Love wife Betty-Ann Fortin $25

All Nieces and Nephews: Auntie Betty-Ann Fortin $25

Madelyn Butkus, Mother Christmas: Mother Earth $25.

Dave Needham: Bud Lynch and Debora Lynch $10

DAILY TOTAL $1,375

RUNNING TOTAL $40,239

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: T&G Santa Fund tops $40,000 thanks to generous donors