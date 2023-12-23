T&G Santa is in its 85th year of bringing Christmas smiles to needy children of Central Massachusetts.

T&G Santa

Thanks to donations from our readers, as well as local businesses and civic organizations, T&G Santa purchases toys for children in need who are identified by some 20 partner organizations. This year, the fund will provide gifts for nearly 8,000 youngsters in our community.

The United Way of Central Massachusetts is a main partner in the effort.

This year, more than ever, T&G Santa needs help from donors like you to ensure that we can continue our work in the years to come.

To donate, find the coupon in the T&G Santa ad in today's newspaper, or go to telegram.com/santa.

Here's who has given to the fund so far.

PREVIOUS TOTAL $53,794

CONTRIBUTIONS IN HONOR OF:

Santa's Helper $50

Santa's Helper $50

Our Grandchildren: Lucas, Charlotte and Jack $30

Honey and Sam $25

CONTRIBUTIONS IN MEMORY OF:

Joe and Mary Kane - Love, the Secret Pals $2,500

Mom, Dad, Sisters Jean and Laura $200

Dad and the Driscolls: Debbie and Jack $100

Claudette, P.J. Leo, Arlene and Alan; Carol Joncas $100

My Parents Jean and Earl: Pamela Carter $100

Jenice Peterson: Donald Peterson $50

Bob & Leslie Lazzerin, Raymond and Evelyn Lenti: Sylvia E Lenti $30

Meaghan Millette: Joseph R Cierpich $25

Florence and Aime Lamoureux: Lamoureux Family $10

Grampa Nes O'Brien and Nana Deany O'Brien: Lamoureux Family $10

Richie Pelosi, Jr: Lamoureux Family $10

Dale Blondin: Lamoureux Family $10

Sammy and Rocco: Lamoureux Family $10

DAILY TOTAL $3,310

RUNNING TOTAL $57,104

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Meet T&G Santa's helpers for Saturday, Dec. 23