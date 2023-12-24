T&G Santa is in its 85th year of bringing Christmas smiles to needy children of Central Massachusetts.

Thanks to donations from our readers, as well as local businesses and civic organizations, T&G Santa purchases toys for children in need who are identified by some 20 partner organizations. This year, the fund will provide gifts for nearly 8,000 youngsters in our community.

The United Way of Central Massachusetts is a main partner in the effort.

This year, more than ever, T&G Santa needs help from donors like you to ensure that we can continue our work in the years to come.

To donate, find the coupon in the T&G Santa ad in today's newspaper, or go to telegram.com/santa.

Here's who has given to the fund so far.

PREVIOUS TOTAL $57,104

CONTRIBUTIONS IN HONOR OF:

Lamoureux Ford $1,000

Sutton Middle School 7th Grade Class $400

20 Hilltop Festivities/Sugar Won $185

Bruce and Elise Beverly $100

Santa's Helper $50

In Lieu of Christmas Cards: Jonef, Bayne, Jax and Ollie $50

CONTRIBUTIONS IN MEMORY OF:

Grampy Joe, Nana and Grampy Cliff, Love Wyatt, Eme, Van and Stella $200

Grandpa Paul J. Dinneen, Love Travis, Tyler and MacKinzie $150

Lee Ellen: The 4M's $100

Betty Gaines: Jonef, Bayne and Kate $50

Aunt Ellen, Uncle Charlie, Charles Jr., Rita Valentine and Betty and Dickie McCray: Jonef Booker $50

Our Daughter - Maureen Trottier: Bernie and Lynne Plante $50

Loving Wife and Mother: Joseph Chakuas $50

All of our late family friends: Janet and Dave $50

Auntie Ivl $50

Jane and Ethel: Kevin Santom $25

Jack $25

Bob Bryar Worc 1310 AM, Alan Freed, Bill Haley, Gene Vincent, Jackie Wilson: Michael A Terzian - Rock and Roll Forever $5

DAILY TOTAL $2,590

RUNNING TOTAL $59,694

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Meet T&G Santa's helpers for Sunday, Dec. 24