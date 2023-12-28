Meet T&G Santa's helpers for Thursday, Dec. 28

T&G Santa is in its 85th year of bringing Christmas smiles to needy children of Central Massachusetts.

Thanks to donations from our readers, as well as local businesses and civic organizations, T&G Santa purchases toys for children in need who are identified by some 20 partner organizations. This year, the fund will provide gifts for nearly 8,000 youngsters in our community.

The United Way of Central Massachusetts is a main partner in the effort.

This year, more than ever, T&G Santa needs help from donors like you to ensure that we can continue our work in the years to come.

To donate, find the coupon in the T&G Santa ad in today's newspaper, or go to telegram.com/santa.

Here's who has given to the fund so far.

PREVIOUS TOTAL $63,029

CONTRIBUTIONS IN HONOR OF:

Employees of IBA Inc. on behalf of Daniel Belsito, President $1,070

MKOCW BHMK; Maureen McNeil $500

Santa's Helper $150

Chris Zenaro $100

Fred and Lil Boutiette $100

John Curry $100

Karen Rosen $100

Marie Doyle; Patricia Gregory $100

Mia Lowell; Eleanor Lowell $100

Richard Cahill $100

Santa's Helper $100

Santa's Helper $100

Santa's Helper $100

Audrey (Flagg) Starvaski; Raymond Starvaski $50

Bob and Deb - Best neighbors ever; Paul Stimson $50

CONTRIBUTIONS IN MEMORY OF:

David Needham; Kathleen Rivera $100

Charles and Katherine Cody $50

Danny Belisle; William Belisle $50

David Needham; Maryellen Paquette $50

David Needham; Patricia Kupcinskas $50

Maureen Sima $50

My friend. Madelyn Butkus; Mary Ellen Army $50

My sister Cynthia Jane $50

Ralph & Rita Bartley $50

Joseph and Ada Orlando; Antoinette Kennedy $25

Sharon Powers; Tom Powers $25

The Stefanski and Hicks family; Kenneth Sima $25

Tom and Grace and Polly and Bud; David and Meg Curran $25

Jane Miller; Suzanne Obrien $20

DAILY TOTAL $3,440

RUNNING TOTAL $66,469

