Meet T&G Santa's helpers for Monday, Dec. 11

Volunteers sort through toy donations at the Salvation Army on Main Street for the T&G Santa Fund.

T&G Santa is in its 85th year of bringing Christmas smiles to needy children of Central Massachusetts.

Thanks to donations from our readers, as well as local businesses and civic organizations, T&G Santa purchases toys for children in need who are identified by some 20 partner organizations. This year, the fund will provide gifts for nearly 8,000 youngsters in our community.

The United Way of Central Massachusetts is a main partner in the effort.

This year, more than ever, T&G Santa needs help from donors like you, to ensure that we can continue our work in the years to come.

Here's who has given to the fund so far.

PREVIOUS TOTAL $24,714

CONTRIBUTIONS IN HONOR OF:

Osterman Management LLC $1,000

Santa's Helper $200

Grandchildren: Ann Daigle $140

Santa's Helper $100

CONTRIBUTIONS IN MEMORY OF:

Jack Maroney: Carol Maroney $100

David Needham $100

F. E. M. $100

David Needham: Teri and Ron Stead $100

Priscilla Barnes, Evelyn G. Birnie, and Mary Shapazian: Susan Barnes $150

Husband Byron and Son John Remillard: Susan Remillard $25

Prosper and Betty Culliton: Claire St. Denis $50

Herb and Agnes Oliva: John Oliva $50

David Needham: Karen and Mark Maguire $50

Frank J. DeFalco: Judy $50

DAILY TOTAL $2,215

RUNNING TOTAL $26,929

