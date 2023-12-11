Meet T&G Santa's helpers for Monday, Dec. 11
T&G Santa is in its 85th year of bringing Christmas smiles to needy children of Central Massachusetts.
Thanks to donations from our readers, as well as local businesses and civic organizations, T&G Santa purchases toys for children in need who are identified by some 20 partner organizations. This year, the fund will provide gifts for nearly 8,000 youngsters in our community.
The United Way of Central Massachusetts is a main partner in the effort.
This year, more than ever, T&G Santa needs help from donors like you, to ensure that we can continue our work in the years to come.
To donate, find the coupon in the T&G Santa ad in today's newspaper, or go to telegram.com/santa.
Here's who has given to the fund so far.
PREVIOUS TOTAL $24,714
CONTRIBUTIONS IN HONOR OF:
Osterman Management LLC $1,000
Santa's Helper $200
Grandchildren: Ann Daigle $140
Santa's Helper $100
CONTRIBUTIONS IN MEMORY OF:
Jack Maroney: Carol Maroney $100
David Needham $100
F. E. M. $100
David Needham: Teri and Ron Stead $100
Priscilla Barnes, Evelyn G. Birnie, and Mary Shapazian: Susan Barnes $150
Husband Byron and Son John Remillard: Susan Remillard $25
Prosper and Betty Culliton: Claire St. Denis $50
Herb and Agnes Oliva: John Oliva $50
David Needham: Karen and Mark Maguire $50
Frank J. DeFalco: Judy $50
DAILY TOTAL $2,215
RUNNING TOTAL $26,929
This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Meet T&G Santa's helpers for Monday, Dec. 11