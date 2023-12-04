T&G Santa is in its 85th year of bringing Christmas smiles to needy children of Central Massachusetts.

Thanks to donations from our readers, as well as local businesses and civic organizations, T&G Santa purchases toys for children in need who are identified by some 20 partner organizations. This year, the fund will provide gifts for nearly 8,000 youngsters in our community.

The United Way of Central Massachusetts is a main partner in the effort.

This year, more than ever, T&G Santa needs help from donors like you to ensure that we can continue our work in the years to come.

To donate, find the coupon in the T&G Santa ad in today's newspaper, or go to telegram.com/santa.

Here's who has given to the fund so far.

PREVIOUS TOTAL $7,005

CONTRIBUTIONS IN HONOR OF:

Nicholas and Anthony Celularo; Anthony Pellegrino $300

Nicholas and Anthony Pellegrino; Anthony Pellegrino $300

Margaret Rafferty DeFeudis $200

Santa's Helper $50

Steve Adler $36

Mary King $25

Hank & Nancee Dennis; Paul Dennis $25

CONTRIBUTIONS IN MEMORY OF:

Harold and Ethel Lloyd, parents George and Kevin Lloyd, brothers; Sandy Carlson $150

Donald Richards; Florence Richards $100

David Richards; Florence Richards $100

Roland and David Varg $100

William E. Horgan $100

Tom Massarelli; Barb St John $50

William Condon; Julia Lagerholm $50

Santa's Helper $50

My husband Ben and son Eric Beauregard; Theresa Beauregard $25

DAILY TOTAL $1,661

RUNNING TOTAL $8,666

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Meet T&G Santa's latest helpers, Monday, Dec. 4