Meet “Tampa’s Elliot Ness,” who took on the mafia in the mid-20th century

Paul Guzzo, Tampa Bay Times
·7 min read

When Tampa was a hotbed of organized crime from the late 1800s through mid 1900s, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office charged the Vice Squad with cleaning up what the federal government deemed one of the most corrupt cities in the nation. The Tampa Bay Times has obtained a cache of Vice Squad reports from the 1950s and 1960s, which offer insight into their investigations and what they were up against.

TAMPA — The Clifton family had a rule in the 1960s: If the same car was behind theirs for a few blocks, do not look back.

“They could be following us, my dad would say,” Andrea Clifton, 67, said. “We couldn’t let them know that we knew.”

“They” were the mafia, and her dad was Ellis Clifton, head of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Vice Squad and among the local law enforcement officers most feared by organized crime.

He employed strong-arm tactics and was a skilled investigator. Honesty was what made Clifton so dangerous.

In an era when organized crime exploited the greed of those charged with keeping the city safe, Clifton could not be bought.

“He had a high degree of integrity,” his daughter said. “He believed in justice.”

Ellis Clifton is the name that recurs most in the cache of Vice Squad files obtained by the Tampa Bay Times.

He was involved in a car chase that resulted in a moonshine arrest in 1955 and, three years later, led the largest gambling raid in Hillsborough County history to that point, according to two of the reports in which he is mentioned.

Clifton’s penchant for popping up out of nowhere to make an arrest, coupled with his large front teeth, earned him the nickname “Crusader Rabbit,” the title of an animated series based on a righteous hare.

Others called him the “bolita buster,” bolita being the name of Tampa’s illegal lottery.

But niece Tammie Wood Schnall, 63, said history should remember him by another name: “Tampa’s Elliot Ness,” after the lawman who took on Al Capone’s organized crime ring in Chicago.

“He was a total bad ass,” Schnall said. “But most of all, he was honest and righteous.”

Those traits can be traced to Clifton’s childhood in Georgia.

“He had two older brothers who picked on him, and not in a boys will be boys way,” son David Clifton, 58, said. “They’d do things like tie him up in the woods and hang him upside down and leave him. So, he hated bullies and anyone who thought they could get away with whatever they wanted because they were bigger or had a gang as backup.”

That is in part, he said, why Clifton initially gravitated toward journalism. “He wanted to hold people accountable.”

As a crime beat reporter for the Tampa Tribune in the early 1950s, Clifton was known for fearlessness.

“He was almost like a cop when he was a reporter,” Clifton’s former crime reporting partner, Leland Hawes, told the Tribune when Clifton died in 2007.

News archives back that account.

In 1953, Clifton joined a deputy in infiltrating a cock fight. When their identities were discovered, a mob of 100 held Clifton and the deputy hostage for two hours, threatening their lives unless the reporter gave them the film from his camera. Clifton refused. The mob ultimately released them without harm.

In January of the following year, he investigated illegal gambling in the Tampa Terrace Hotel. The games were hosted by heads of the Krewe of Gasparilla. Several Tribune bosses were among those in attendance.

Clifton called the Sheriff’s Office, but the gamblers were tipped off by a corrupt deputy and were gone when law enforcement arrived, Clifton said.

The Tribune fired him. It said Clifton was let go because he was not assigned that story, La Gaceta newspaper wrote later than month.

But the truth was, La Gaceta continued, “He had stepped on the wrong toes” by investigating the city’s powers that be. If gambling exists “in the prominent hotels, clubs and lodges, why do the proper authorities refuse to investigate and publicize the events?”

The Sheriff’s Office then hired Clifton to work on their Vice Squad.

Sheriff Ed Blackburn was elected in 1952 “by promising to clean up the illegal gambling,” Clifton told the Times in 2005. To do so, he added, Blackburn needed to first clean up a force that the federal government in 1950 declared to be among the most corrupt in the nation. They allegedly had deputies who accepted bribes to look the other way as crimes were committed and moonlighted alongside the gangsters.

“They needed honest men,” Schnall said. “Ellis’ actions showed he was a good man.”

Clifton stayed with the Sheriff’s Office through 1955 and then returned to crime reporting when he took a job with the Times. Two years later, the Sheriff’s Office called Clifton with another offer.

“Clifton To Head County Vice Squad,” the Times headline reads on Sept. 10, 1957.

His name and photo then became norms in local newspapers.

“The charges grew out of an investigation by County Vice Squad Chief Ellis Clifton,” the Tribune reported on November 11, 1958, in a story about the breakup of a gambling ring making $5,000 a week off bolita.

“County Vice Chief Ellis Clifton said today that vice squad deputies broke up a 1,000-gallon moonshine still,” the Tribune wrote three days later.

“Capt. Ellis Clifton of the County Vice Squad walks beside Tommy A. Marchese on the way to the county jail, after the second of two raids on Marchese’s store resulted in his arrest on a lottery charge,” reads a Tribune photo caption on August 19, 1962.

The Times found Clifton mentioned in hundreds of articles spanning 1957 through December 1964, when he left the Vice Squad to join the Brevard County Solicitor’s Office.

Andrea Clifton said gangsters repeatedly tried to bribe her father early in his career but ultimately gave up. They turned to intimidation, instead.

“The family was never threatened,” Andrea Clifton said. “But there were times we were told to not answer the phone.”

There was a $10,000 bounty on his head in 1958, according to news archives.

“Someone tried to collect,” Andrea Clifton said. “He pulled my dad into a building to kill him.”

Clifton talked the hitman out of it and, over several beers, convinced him to “become an informant. That’s who my dad was,” she said. “He could smooth talk anyone into doing the right thing.”

Clifton had other methods.

In 2010, Buddy Meisch, who worked under Clifton in the Vice Squad, told the Times that they had an “emergency fund” earmarked for bribes that were paid after a tip panned out. Information that led to a small bust paid a few dollars. Major busts paid as much as $200.

In 2007, Meisch told the Tribune that when a hit was put on an informant, Clifton placed the man in protective custody. That earned trust from others who wanted to do the right thing but were afraid.

“He never told us who his informants were,” David Clifton said. “He never told anyone at the time and he never told anyone in the future. He promised his informants that he’d never tell on them, and he lived up to that promise.”

Charlie Whitt, who also worked with the Vice Squad in the 1950s and 1960s, told the Times in 2010 that Clifton only trusted a small circle with top secret information. Corrupt deputies, he said, were known to alert gangsters of investigations and where the Vice Squad could be found throughout the day.

“We always had to watch our backs and go home at night and make sure we had plenty of ammunition,” Whitt said, “if you understand what I am saying.”

Clifton was not averse to fighting violence with violence.

Andrea Clifton said her father “supposedly” tied a gangster to a tree in a field and threatened to drive a car into him unless he provided information.

It’s extreme, she said, and not a tactic allowed today, but he was trying to stop “violent men from committing violent crimes.”

“He investigated quite a few murders,” she said. “These were not good people.”

David Clifton gets angry when watching movies and television shows with mafia characters because the productions often portray them as cool anti-heroes.

“No one should look up to those men,” he said. “What did they ever do that helped anyone? They get glorified and good men like my father get forgotten? That’s not right. My dad wanted to protect this city. He was a hero.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • a Goal from Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

    (Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Goal from Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 10/26/2021

  • ‘Cult’ leaders in KCK engaged in child labor, beatings and other abuse: indictment

    Prosecutors say the leader convinced followers he was “taken through the galaxy by aliens on a spaceship” and shown the way to rule Earth.

  • NRA draws court's resistance in appeal over New York gun store closures

    A federal appeals court panel on Wednesday cast doubt on an effort by the National Rifle Association to revive its lawsuit challenging New York state's closing of gun stores early in the COVID-19 pandemic because they were "non-essential" businesses. The NRA, which is also defending itself against a lawsuit by New York's attorney general seeking its dissolution, had sued over a March 2020 executive order by then-Governor Andrew Cuomo, saying the closures violated the Second Amendment and other provisions of the U.S. Constitution. A federal judge dismissed the NRA's lawsuit in August 2020, but Cuomo's order was later rescinded and another legal challenge to the order was declared moot.

  • Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Luke Combs to play CMA stage

    The CMA Awards will be a night of all-star collaborations between Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean, Kane Brown and Chris Young, and Mickey Guyton with Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards. The Country Music Association announced additional performers on Wednesday for the Nov. 10 awards show, including top nominee Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Old Dominion.

  • Judge in Prince Andrew suit says key document can be secret

    A 2008 settlement agreement that a lawyer for Prince Andrew says would protect him against claims that he sexually abused an American when she was 17 can remain secret, a New York judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan made the ruling in a brief order released a day after Andrew's lawyer asked that the document remain sealed when he files arguments explaining why he thinks the judge should throw out the lawsuit. Attorney Andrew Brettler said he wanted to include a copy of the agreement with the arguments.

  • UPDATE 3-Democrats debate if 'billionaires tax' can pay for Biden's sweeping agenda

    The chairman of the powerful U.S. Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday outlined the terms of a Democratic proposal to tax billionaires' assets to help finance President Joe Biden's social-policy and climate-change agenda. But it was unclear whether there was enough Democratic support to pass the proposal presented by Chairman Ron Wyden or a proposed 15% corporate minimum tax https://www.reuters.com/world/us/details-emerge-corporate-minimum-tax-plan-us-senate-democrats-cnbc-2021-10-26 on the most profitable U.S. corporations. Those two ideas, as well as tougher tax enforcement, are among the mechanisms Biden's Democrats are considering to fund a pair of bills together worth about $3 trillion to rebuild the nation's infrastructure, boost social spending and fight climate change.

  • This Dream Vacation Hotspot Is Spiraling Into a Deadly Cartel Battlefield

    DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty ImagesTwo foreign female tourists were caught in a crossfire between rival crime groups and shot to death last Thursday in the high-end resort town of Tulum, Mexico. Three other people were also wounded when the firefight broke out in the popular restaurant, La Malquerida, not far from the beach. Of the two women who were killed, one was from Germany and the other India.“They were just in the wrong place at the wrong time, and got caught in an exchange of gunfire betwee

  • Man opens fire at trail ride party — leaving 25-year-old ‘cowboy’ dead, TX sheriff says

    Family called Scotty Stephens, 25, a “cowboy” because of his love of horseback riding.

  • U.S. Embassy Staffer Who Drugged, Molested Women on Video Was in CIA, Feds Say

    FBIWarning: This story contains descriptions of sexual assault.A U.S. Embassy staffer accused of drugging and sexually assaulting at least 24 women over a 14-year period was in fact a longtime CIA employee, the FBI announced Monday, as the bureau urged any possible victims to come forward in the case.Serial molester Brian Jeffrey Raymond, 45, was arrested Oct. 9, 2020, in La Mesa, California, where he had been staying with his parents after abruptly quitting his job at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico

  • Teacher apologizes, sentenced for sex with student

    Teacher apologizes, sentenced for sex with student

  • Woman in Thailand's high-rise cuts rope holding painters

    Col. Pongjak Preechakarunpong, chief of the Pak Kret police station north of the Thai capital, told The Associated Press. Pongjak did not say what prompted her to cut the rope, but Thai media reported that she was apparently frustrated when the workers appeared outside her room and hadn't seen an announcement by the condo that they would be doing work on Oct. 12. One of the painters, a Myanmar national named Song, told the Thai media that he and his two friends had lowered themselves from the 32nd floor to repair a crack on the building.

  • ‘Your Honor, This Is Racism’: Black Man Claims Bias Before Getting Longest Sentence So Far In Connection with Jan. 6 Insurrection, Judge Says Not So Fast

    A Black man received the longest sentencing yet in connection to the Capitol riots that took place on Jan. 6. On Thursday, Oct. 21, Troy […]

  • Virginia 'criminal couponer' who robbed $31.8 million used funds for high-end vacations

    According to the FBI, the 'criminal couponer' Lori Ann Talens used funds for high-end home renovations, including a new kitchen, sunroom, and pool.

  • Teacher who didn’t report man trying to have sex with KY student accepts plea deal

    She resigned from her teaching job as state police began investigating the case.

  • These cars are targets for catalytic converter theft, Fort Worth police say

    “If they want it, they’re gonna get it.”

  • Teenager found guilty in Loudoun County bathroom assault

    The teenager accused of sexually assaulting a ninth-grade girl in a Loudoun County, Virginia, high school was found guilty on all charges.

  • Mom, Boyfriend Arrested After Abandoned Kids, Boy’s Skeleton Found in House of Horrors

    Screenshot/KHOUThe mother of three children kept in a “deplorable” home in Houston with a decaying body and no adults for months was arrested late Tuesday along with her boyfriend. Gloria Williams, 35, is charged with failure to provide medical care and adequate supervision as well as injury to a child by omission, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Brian Coulter, 31, is charged with felony murder, according to Gonzalez. Police had located and questioned the pair Sunday but released them.Wh

  • Police name Boise mall shooter, say he died in hospital. Coroner identifies victims

    The suspect fired many rounds inside Boise Towne Square before exchanging gunfire with police outside.

  • Turning the page on Georgia's Stone Mountain

    The state board that oversees Stone Mountain Park, the 3,200-acre park that glorifies the Confederacy and Antebellum South, has selected an entity — the only company to bid — to manage Georgia’s most visited attraction. Why it matters: Stone Mountain has zero connection to the Civil War — no battles were fought there. The monadnock’s mountaintop was the site of the rebirth of the Ku Klux Klan, and activists, residents, and visitors have called for the massive tribute to Confederate generals and

  • Oklahoma boy, 7, fatally mauled by family dog, authorities say

    "We feel alone and lost without him," James McNeelis' father wrote on Facebook. The boy's grandmother said the family had only recently gotten the dog.