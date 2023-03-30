Meet Tatiana Casiraghi, a billionaire beer heiress and royal who was once Monaco's richest citizen

Tatiana Casiraghi attends the Monaco National Day Celebrations on November 19, 2016. Pascal Le Segretain/Corbis via Getty Images

Tatiana Casiraghi, the granddaughter of a brewing tycoon, was once the richest citizen in Monaco.

She was born in New York, attended boarding school in Switzerland, and went to university in London.

Her husband, Andrea Casiraghi, is fourth in line to the throne of Monaco.

Monaco is known across the globe for its wealthy residents, luxurious yacht shows, and for being the home of one of Europe's longest-ruling royal families.

Port Hercule in Monaco. John Greim/LightRocket/Getty Images

Although Monaco is one of the smallest countries in the world — with an area of just 0.78 square miles — it is also one of the richest per capita.

According to Fox Business, Monaco had a wealth per capita of $2.1 million in 2019. The principality also has the highest GDP per capita in the world, according to the World Bank Group.

Described as the Billionaire's playground, Monaco has a zero-income tax policy that attracts the super-rich to its shores.

One member of the Monegasque royal family who is well-known within high society and the fashion elite is 39-year-old Tatiana Casiraghi.

Tatiana Casiraghi. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

The American-born heiress had a net worth of $1.7 billion as of March 2019, Forbes reported. That same year, Casiraghi was recognized as the richest citizen of Monaco, though she has since fallen off Forbes' real-time billionaires' list.

Here's everything we know about the uber-wealthy socialite and member of the Monegasque royal family.

Even as a member of one of the world's elite royal families, the heiress leads a relatively private life.

Andrea Casiraghi, Pierre Casiraghi, Tatiana Santo Domingo and her father Julio Mario Santo Domingo Jr. during Paris Fashion Week in 2006. Michel Dufour/WireImage

Tatiana Casiraghi was born as Tatiana Santo Domingo on November 24, 1983, in New York City.

Her grandfather, beer-brewing tycoon Julio Mario Santo Domingo, was named the second-richest man in Colombia by Forbes in 2011, before his death that same year. At the time of his death, his net worth was $8.4 billion.

As the owner of Bavaria, one of the largest breweries in South America, he later traded his ownership for a 15% stake in SABMiller, making the entire Santo Domingo family extremely wealthy.

When he died in 2011, one-sixth of his enormous wealth was left to Tatiana, according to Hello! magazine.

The American-born heiress attended Institut Le Rosey, an exclusive boarding school in Switzerland.

The Institut Le Rosey Gstaad winter campus. Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

The elite boarding school is one of the most expensive boarding schools in the world. The price to attend is reportedly as much as $130,000 annually for tuition and boarding.

The school is also the oldest in Switzerland. One of the campus buildings, the Château du Rosey, was built in the 14th century, while the school was founded in 1880.

Tatiana Casiraghi received her bachelor's degree from The American University of London in 2005, before the university lost its accredited status in 2007.

Tatiana Casiraghi. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

She majored in visual communications, with a concentration in photography.

She is perhaps best known for her place in the Monegasque royal family.

Tatiana and Andrea Casiraghi attend the Monaco National Day on November 19, 2022. David Niviere/SC Pool/Corbis/Getty Images

She is married to Andrea Casiraghi, nephew of Monaco's reigning monarch, Prince Albert, and the grandson of American actress-turned-royal Grace Kelly.

At the time of his marriage to Tatiana in 2013, Andrea Casiraghi was second in line to become the Prince of Monaco.

In 2014, with the birth of Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene's twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, the line of succession changed, making Andrea Casiraghi fourth in line to the throne.

Tatiana and Andrea Casiraghi started dating in 2006.

Tatiana Santo Domingo and Andrea Casiraghi in 2006. Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Casiraghi gave birth to her first son, Alexandre Andrea Stefano Casiraghi, a few months before the royal couple married on August 31, 2013.

As they were not married when their first son was born, he was not originally given a place in the Monegasque line of succession.

According to the Constitution of the Principality of Monaco, legitimate heirs must be related by birth to the ruler, and their parents must be married. However, when the two wed in 2013, Sacha became fifth in line to the throne.

Their wedding was a small yet high-society affair.

Workers decorate with flowers at the entrance of the Saint Nicolas' church where Tatiana and Andrea wed. BORIS HEGER/AFP/Getty Images

According to Vogue, the bride wore a V-neck Missoni dress with three-quarter-length sleeves and flat silver sandals, while her bridesmaids wore designer dresses from Dolce & Gabbana and Valentino.

Members of the Missoni family attended the wedding, as did Greek shipping heiress Eugenie Niarchos, according to Hello!

The couple had a civil ceremony at the Prince's Palace of Monaco in August 2013 followed by a religious ceremony in Gstaad, Switzerland, six months later.

Tatiana and Andrea Casiraghi now have two more children: daughter India, 7, and son Maximilian Rainier, 4.

India Casiraghi, Tatiana Santo Domingo, Sacha Casiraghi, and Andrea Casiraghi appear at the palace balcony during the Monaco National Day on November 19, 2022. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Corbis/Getty Images

Maximilian was named after Rainier III, the late Prince of Monaco and husband of Grace Kelly.

Most of Casiraghi's rare public appearances revolve around the fashion industry.

Tatiana Casiraghi. Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Casiraghi has worked in the fashion industry for years. She previously held a position at the Aeffe fashion house in New York under creative director Giovanni Biancho. She also held a position at Vanity Fair.

Italian fashion heiress Margherita Missoni is a member of Casiraghi's inner circle, and the two have been spotted together at multiple fashion shows and industry events.

The billionaire heiress turned royal runs her own ethical fashion company, Muzungu Sisters, with Dana Alikhani, an advocate for human rights.

Dana Alikhani and Tatiana Santo Domingo in June 2022. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

According to W Magazine, Alikhani has held positions at the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and at the Human Rights Watch in New York. She's also served as a Middle East political analyst for a global business risk consultancy in London.

Founded in 2011, Muzungu Sisters collects and resells sustainable and ethically sourced goods from 20 artisan communities across the world.

The brand's website claims that purchases "stimulate local economies" in India, Morocco, Peru, South Africa, Colombia, and more.

Dresses, tops, and skirts on the site hover around $250 to $900, while the brand's iconic basket bags go for around $350.

Casiraghi is a regular at Paris Fashion Week and has been photographed in the front row of shows for Chanel, Christian Dior, and Valentino.

Tatiana Casiraghi, Diane Von Furstenberg, and Talita Von Furstenberg attend the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 show. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Here the socialite is pictured at the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 show with Diane Von Furstenberg and her granddaughter Talita Von Furstenberg.

Casiraghi lives with her husband, their three children, and the family's two dogs.

Andrea Casiraghi, Sasha Casiraghi, India Casiraghi, and Tatiana Casiraghi in May 2019. Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

When she's not attending fashion industry events or spending time with her royal family members, Casiraghi enjoys visiting her favorite haunts in New York, Paris, and London.

In 2015, the heiress revealed to W Magazine that her favorite spots for going out on the town were Bar Pitti and Indochine in New York, Ferdi in Paris, and Maggie's Club in London.

