Meet Taylor Prelac: Founder of Brooks Bereavement Bears

Taylor Prelac is the president and founder of Brooks Bereavement Bears.

Prelac lives in Perry Township with her husband Tyler, 2-year-old son Brooks, 3-year-old silver lab Remington and 4-year-old tuxedo cat Riley. She graduated from Jackson High School in 2011 and went onto earn a bachelor’s degree in French studies and education at the University of Mount Union.

She works full time as the manager of corporate engagement at United Way of Greater Stark County.

“I’ve been in the nonprofit career sector for my entire working life," she said.

After a pregnancy loss three years ago, Prelac founded her own nonprofit and called it Brooks Bereavement Bears.

“My pregnancy loss flipped my world upside down," she said. "I’m very grateful that I turned my pain into hope and love by helping comfort other women who are going through the same kind of loss."

Why and how did you start Brooks Bereavement Bears?

After my loss in April 2020, I had to go into the Summa ER alone while my husband sat in the parking lot. It was the height of COVID. No one could hug me or hold my hand when I received the news of my miscarriage. It was the emptiest feeling I’ve had in my entire life.

My grandmother gave me a Demdaco Giving bear after my dilation and curettage procedure. The bear was so soft and it helped me grieve and was something I could hold at night. My son Brooks was born almost a year to the day we lost our first child. Before he was born, I decided to donate the same bears back to women who have had losses at Summa Akron City Hospital which is where I had my loss.

I put a message of hope and comfort on the bears along with a pink and blue bow around their necks. I realized that a personalized bereavement gift for comfort was needed in our society especially from someone who went through a loss themselves and understands how it feels.

My family and friends pushed me to start a nonprofit with the bears and Brooks Bereavement Bears became an official nonprofit organization in late 2022.

How many bears have you distributed so far?

We’ve given out over 350 bears since late 2022. We partner with Cleveland Clinic Mercy, Aultman Hospital and Stark Women’s Center.

I’ve had women send me beautiful messages of love and thanking me from their heart because of how special the bear is to them. I’ve had women come up to me at events crying and wanting to hug me and say thank you.

It’s been such a blessing to be that person to help others after the worst day of their lives.

How are you and your family doing today?

My husband and I still grieve in our own ways. Miscarriage flips your world upside down and the pain never goes away. Starting this nonprofit has truly helped me grieve and has helped me heal by helping others. My son is 2 1/2 today and is happy and thriving.

What advice would you offer others who might want to start a nonprofit to help others?

I was truly made for helping others. If you have an idea and a dream, don’t ever let someone say that you can’t do it.

Follow your heart and your passion whatever it may be. Let yourself be happy.

Where do you enjoy having family time together the most?

I enjoy anytime with my son and husband. The little moments when my son is silly and giggles and smiles and says, "I love you mommy," is when my heart is truly happy.

While I had such a terrible loss and so much pain associated with the loss, I am so very blessed with a healthy son and family and friends that support me no matter what.

