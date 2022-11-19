Meet a Taylor Swift fan who bought 6 $500 tickets for herself and her friends and plans to buy even more

Kasey Reiter (left) and her friends at Taylor Swift's "Reputation" tour. Courtesy of Kasey Reiter

Taylor Swift fans spent hours on Ticketmaster this week trying to buy tickets to her upcoming tour.

One such fan, Kasey Reiter, said she spent more than 13 hours over two days trying to buy tickets.

"I will go to as many as I can without breaking the bank," she told Insider.

When Taylor Swift announced her first tour in five years earlier this month, Kasey Reiter, 38, knew immediately that she would do "whatever it takes" to be in the audience.

A dedicated fan since Swift's "1989" album, Reiter said she was ecstatic at the thought of seeing the pop star a third time after having a "wonderful" time at the singer's "1989" and "Reputation" tours.

Given the sheer size of Swift's musical catalog and her ever-growing popularity, Reiter said she knew buying tickets for the upcoming Eras Tour was likely to be a bloodbath. So, she readied herself for battle.

Reiter signed up for a Capital One credit card ahead of the sale in order to gain access to the Capital One presale, she told Insider. Then she sent a text message to "basically everyone I know" asking them to register for a verified fan presale in hopes of increasing her odds of being chosen.

"I'll do the work for you if you sign up and increase the chances," she said, explaining her strategy.

When two of her friends received presale codes, Reiter moved on to Stage Two of the preparations: readying herself to make the actual purchases.

She took two days off of work and moved multiple meetings to make sure she had an open calendar on Tuesday and Wednesday during the presales.

"I've been working at this for an embarrassingly long time," she said.

When the time came to pounce, Reiter was ready with dueling computers and her cell phone at hand.

As the first sale started, Reiter said she was scouring Ticketmaster for cheap tickets between $99 and $199, knowing that one of her friends was also in the system looking for better seats at a different show.

But as the less expensive tickets rapidly got snatched up, Reiter said she took drastic measures, asking Ticketmaster to filter for only "top seats," which includes tickets that are priced at $499 and above.

"You really have to think, how can you save milliseconds of time to get to the more expensive seats that you hope fewer people are gunning for," she said.

Due to unprecedented queue lines, Reiter spent more than eight hours — from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. — glued to her computer screen to ensure the purchase went through on Tuesday, she said.

Her hard work paid off, and she walked away with six $500 tickets for Swift's Las Vegas show for herself and her friends.

But the promise of one show simply wasn't enough.

So, Reiter did it all again the very next day. She got a later start on Wednesday for the Capital One presale, logging onto Ticketmaster around 10:30 a.m., she said, with hopes of purchasing more tickets for Swift's Chicago, Glendale, or Los Angeles shows.

Twice she made it to Ticketmaster's checkout page with tickets in metaphorical hand, she said, and twice the site crashed as she tried to finish the purchase.

"It was so infuriating," Reiter said of the experience.

After five and a half hours, she ultimately gave up and logged out, disappointed, though admittedly in a better position than the scores of ticketless Swifties who were counting on the Friday general sale that Ticketmaster canceled.

Reiter's friend had also managed to score tickets for the group to Swift's Santa Clara show, so she knew she would get to see the pop star at least twice this tour.

Even still, Reiter wants more.

"My goal is three domestic [shows] and one international," she told Insider.

With the general sale canceled, Reiter said she's waiting to let the market die down and plans to search the resale sites closer to the concert dates in hopes of finding affordable tickets.

"I will go to as many as I can without breaking the bank," she said.

As for the nay-sayers who might scoff at her dedication to seeing Taylor, she compared the venture to those who see their favorite football team play eight games a year.

"I have season tickets to see Taylor," she joked.

