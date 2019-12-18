Meet Thomas Massie, the one US lawmaker to dissent on Uygur and Hong Kong democracy votes that targeted China

It is not difficult to see why US Representative Thomas Massie, feted in mainland China and reviled among many in Hong Kong, has come to be known as the "Mr No" of Capitol Hill.

Of the past 100 votes he has cast, the Republican from Kentucky has pressed the red "nay" button in the House of Representatives 71 times.

Massie, 48, has said that he doesn't resent the moniker provided it is spelled correctly " "Mr. K-N-O-W" " and has argued that members of Congress are often given insufficient time to study a bill before having to vote on it.

Yet that wasn't the explanation he gave for two recent high-profile votes on legislation targeting China over its human rights record " dissent that won him condemnation from human rights campaigners and praise from at least one Chinese government official.

"When our government meddles in the internal affairs of foreign countries, it invites those governments to meddle in our affairs," Massie wrote on Twitter, explaining his objection to any legislation that sanctioned foreign governments.

Massie's was the sole dissent in the House's passage of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act in November and the Uyghur Intervention and Global Humanitarian Unified Response (UIGHUR) Act in December, each of which received more than 400 votes in favour.

Among other things, the Hong Kong bill, which is now law, directs the US government to identify and sanction individuals deemed responsible for violating "internationally recognised human rights" in the territory, where protests against the city's government and the rise of Beijing's influence have raged since June.

The UIGHUR Act, currently under consideration in the Senate, would require the administration to sanction Chinese officials found responsible for or complicit in human rights abuses in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region under the Global Magnitsky Act. Such action would seize the individuals' US-based assets and block them from entering the United States.

As part of small groups of Republicans, Massie struck down sanctions on Turkey for its invasion of Syria at the end of October, as well as legislation that imposed sanctions on Iran, North Korea and Russia in 2017.

Yet he was entirely alone in his dissent over human rights in China " one of the few issues that has united a bitterly partisan Washington.

It would be hypocritical to take such drastic action against China while continuing to do business with it, said Massie, asking his followers on Twitter to "please consider whether you committed enough to the issue that you would personally go a week without buying something made in China".

The lawmaker himself, who is serving his fourth term, is no stranger to accusations of contradiction.

He staunchly defends the rights of US citizens to live life as they wish, yet believes the country's Civil Rights Act should not afford protections to LGBTQ people because " according to a brief he and other lawmakers submitted to the US Supreme Court " they are defined by "actions, behaviours or inclinations" rather than "immutable characteristics" like race.

He drives a Tesla adorned with Kentucky's signature "Friends of Coal" number plates.

And while he and his family used local timber and stone to build their own off-the-grid house running on solar-generated power, he disagrees with broadly held scientific consensus that human activity is the leading cause of climate change.

He also believes concerns that the world could face a catastrophic shortage of inhabitable land within this millennium are more far-fetched than the flat-earth theory.

Until his recent dissenting votes, Massie was perhaps best known on the internet for his grilling of climate action campaigner and former secretary of state John Kerry during a congressional hearing this year.

In one exchange, Massie accused Kerry of feigning scientific expertise because he holds a degree in political science, a humanity.

"I think it's somewhat appropriate that somebody with a pseudoscience degree is here pushing pseudoscience in front of our committee today," said Massie to ripples of laughter from the public gallery.

"How do you get a bachelor of arts in a science?"During a hearing about climate change, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) told former Secretary of State John Kerry his political science degree from Yale is "pseudoscience." pic.twitter.com/lr6X0VtIad