Meet the tiniest but mightiest storm chaser: Gizmo the dog

A tiny, four-legged storm chaser is legendary in her own right much like her owner and sidekick, Extreme Meteorologist Dr. Reed Timmer . Gizmo, a 15-year-old Yorkshire Terrier, has intercepted around 200 tornadoes, a handful of hurricanes, including a Category 5 storm, and many other extreme weather events throughout her lifetime.

One of her life's most intense storm chases was a tornado that Timmer and Gizmo chased down on foot near McCook, Nebraska, on May 17, 2019. The tornado touched down on top of Timmer's chase vehicle at the time, called Dominator 3. Winds of 80-100 mph in the tornado's rear inflow jet pelted the duo, covering Timmer from head to toe in manure that was lofted into the air from a plowed field.

Reed Timmer explained that the biggest intercept of this tiny terrier's life was Category 5 Hurricane Michael in Florida. Gizmo rode through 150-mph gusts in Michael's eyewall as Timmer covered the storm for AccuWeather. The duo rode out part of the storm with the windows down, since winds were blowing so hard rain didn't soak the inside of the vehicle.

"Gizmo loved every moment of it," Timmer said in an interview on AccuWeather Early, adding, "I think she just loves being along for the ride."

Gizmo was born in Enid, Oklahoma, in the heart of Tornado Alley. Throughout her life, she has intercepted weather across 48 states in the United States and three Canadian provinces. Along the way, she has met many storm chasers, who Timmer explains she never forgets.

Her least favorite type of weather to chase? Hailstorms. Timmer explained that she is not a fan of the loud noises that come with hail coming down.

But, there's never a dull moment for this furry sidekick. Outside of chasing down severe weather, Gizmo joins Timmer on leaf-peeping adventures. Also, in her downtime, she chases many cats, Timmer quipped.

